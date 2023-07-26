Tooele County to build fire station in South Rim

By the beginning of 2024, the community of South Rim will soon have their own fire station staffed by 15 volunteer firefighters. This will be Tooele County Fire Department’s fourth station.

Brix Construction, based out of Lehi, will break ground on the new station called the “Tooele County Fire Station at South Rim” on Aug. 15 at 2555 Silver Avenue.

The need for the new station was determined by a fire feasibility study completed on fire services in southern Tooele County a year and a half ago.

“The independent consultant who completed the study analyzed all of the fire and emergency calls that were going on in the south portion of Tooele County,” said Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County’s emergency management director, the department that is spearheading the creation of the fire station. “After their analysis, they determined that if an additional fire station was created in the South Rim area, it would improve response times to anywhere in Tooele County by adding a station with additional equipment, fire engines, and brush trucks.”

The study was published In August 2022, and bids were put out on the station in April 2023. The new station was included in Tooele County’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. $1.5 million has been budgeted to pay for the station and the property. The money to build the station will come out of the emergency services departmental account, according to Whitehouse.

Firefighters with the Stockton Fire Department will help run the station, along with those from the Tooele County Fire Department.

“This will help both Stockton and Tooele County with the station being located close to where the core of some of the firefighters live,” Whitehouse said.

“We are excited to have a new station coming online that will provide such an essential service to the southern end of Tooele County and all of the unincorporated lands within the county,” Whitehouse said.

The Tooele County Fire Department consists of the Tooele County fire warden and the Tooele County fire marshal, along with firefighters stationed in Terra, Ibapah, and Wendover.