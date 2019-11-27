Tooele County to host various Christmas festivities

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Tooele County and November is making way for various community holiday events to take place in December.

The public is invited to join Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn as she lights the Downtown Tree in Veterans Memorial Park, located at the intersection of Main Street and Vine Street, on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

Voting for the Christmas trees involved in the local Downtown Tree Decorating Contest along Main Street which started on Nov. 25 and concludes on Nov. 30 will also take place at the tree lighting. The winners of the contest will be announced, as well as prize drawings for those who voted in the contest, according to an announcement from Tooele City.

Free hot chocolate and caroling will also be provided by the Tooele High School Choir.

The Tooele County Chamber and Tourism will be holding its annual Tooele Santa Parade in conjunction with the First Responder Appreciation Santa Run/Walk on Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at 50 W Vine St. and continue south along Vine Street, ending at the Tooele Tech College at 88 S Tooele Blvd.

Hot chocolate and cookies furnished by Simply Bliss Bakery and photos with Santa will be provided by Kendra Jones Photography. Attendees can visit and take pictures with Santa after the parade at Tooele Tech.

First Responder Appreciation Santa Run/Walk on Dec. 7th will begin 9:45 a.m. The run will follow the same route as the parade. The registration cost is $20 per person and 100% of the proceeds will go towards the Tooele County “Shop with a Cop” program. The Shop With a Cop program pairs local police officers with families in need to buy essentials and presents during the holidays. Runners may sign up at tooelecity.org.

The Grantsville City Police Department is participating in “Tip a Cop” again this year where local police officers will give the “serve” in “serve and protect” a different application for the evening. Residents are invited to participate at the Casa Del Rey restaurant located at 533 E. Main Street in Grantsville on Tuesday, December 3rd, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All tips given to the officers throughout the evening will go to children participating in the “Shop with a Cop” program. Donations to the program can be made to local police departments before Dec. 4.

The Grantsville Light Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30th. Staging for the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 6:00 p.m. The parade route starts at Grantsville City Hall and travels along Main Street (state Route 138) to the Fire Station.

Santa will be waiting at the Fire Station after the parade for the children to visit with him. All citizens are encouraged to enter the parade or come and enjoy the lights.

The Clark Historic Farm, located at 378 W. Clark Street in Grantsville, will be hosting a live nativity again in the second week of December. An official date and time is to be announced.

Guests can walk down a path to the barn past donkeys, goats, sheep and a camel to get to the nativity scene where live actors will be portraying the first Christmas.

The Utah Motorsports Campus has announced a new holiday tradition Twinkle Drive and Mistletoe Mall. The dates will be Dec. 5 – 8, 2019.

According to the UMC website, Twinkle Drive is a drive-through holiday lights display that will be set up on UMC’s pit lane and part of the East Road Course. The campus is seeking participants — individuals, families, groups, clubs, companies or any interested party — to create imaginative and unique light displays to be part of the festivities.

There is no fee to participate, however, visitors to Twinkle Drive will be charged a small fee per car to drive through the display.

“Our hope is to create a magical experience that will fill hearts with wonder and kick off the holiday season in the best possible way,” according to the UMC official announcement of the event.

Once visitors have driven through Twinkle Drive, they can visit Mistletoe Mall, which will be an arts and crafts exhibit staged in Legends Hall in the UMC Events Center.

The UMC is seeking participants to display and sell their arts and crafts, as well as food items. The event will also include seasonal music, a charity auction and visits from Santa Claus.

“We’re always looking for ways to better utilize our racetrack, especially in the winter months,” said Dixon Hunt, UMC Senior Vice President.

“Our outstanding staff came up with the idea for Twinkle Drive and Mistletoe Mall, and we think it’s excellent! We hope to make this an annual tradition, and we invite everyone to come join us for a magical holiday experience,” he said.

A portion of all proceeds from Twinkle Drive and Mistletoe Mall will be donated to the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center.

As outlined in the announcement, The UMC hopes to make the event an annual tradition. Those interested in participating in the Twinkle Lights displays or at Mistletoe Mall as a vendor or with an exhibit, are advised to see www.utahmotorsportscampus.com for more information.