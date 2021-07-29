Tooele County to start impact fee and facility plan study

Study data may update impact fee costs ♦

The Tooele County Council is transferring $50,000 of budgeted funds from the general fund’s Community Development Department professional and technical line item to the capital facilities fund to cover the cost of a new capital facilities plan.

The result is no net increase in county expenses, just a change in where the expense will be recorded.

A capital facilities plan not only forecasts projects, timelines and costs, but the plan also drives the determination of the cost of impact fees for the county, according to state code.

The county has already posted a request for proposals for a consultant to conduct a study for an updated capital facilities plan.

According to the RFP, the County asked for a bid for the creation of a capital facilities plan, an analysis and update of the county’s impact fee facilities plan, and an analysis and update of the county’s impact fee analyses for public safety, transportation and parks recreation and trails and the creation of other impact fee facilities plans and impact fee analyses.

The community development department received three responses to the RFP. They have recommended the Salt Lake City-based firm of Lewis, Young Robertson & Burningham to complete the study.

The consultant will evaluate the following facilities: parks recreation and trails — to include the Desert Peak facility and the Benson Grist Mill with all associated buildings — county transportation, 21 county owned buildings, the Wendover airport buildings, and public safety.

The last facility plan and impact fee analyses were completed in 2015 and 2016.

Impact fees are a one-time fee. They are only collected from new development, not existing residences or businesses.

Impact fees may be used for the cost of facility projects needed to maintain the current level of service and to recover the cost of facilities from which new growth will benefit, according to state code.

In general, impact fees may not be used to pay for salaries, operating costs, routine maintenance, increased level of service, or to fix existing deficiencies, according to state code.

State law requires that impact fees be kept in a separate fund with documentation required to show that expenses meet specific legal requirements for each type of impact fee.

According to the county’s building permit application, the county collects a public safety impact fee of $312 and a parks and recreation impact fee of $1,126 on all new residences.

A $695 public safety impact fee and a $ 1,000 parks and recreation impact fee is collected on all new non-residential buildings.

A transportation impact fee is also charged, but the amount is variable based on the amount of traffic expected to be generated by the project.

In 2020, the county reported that they collected a total of $531,175 in impact fees for the general fund and $439,962 for the municipal type services fund.

Other impact fees collected by the county and listed on their building permit application, but set and used by other entities, include $3,359 for the Lake Point Improvement District, $2,700 for the Stansbury Park Recreation District and $584 for the North Tooele County Fire District.