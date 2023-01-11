Tooele County traditional high school graduation rate above average

Tooele County School District’s graduation rate for the class of 2022 at the school district’s traditional high schools exceeded the state average, according to 2022 graduation rate data recently released by the Utah State Board of Education.

The graduation rate for 2022 at Dugway, Grantsville, Stansbury, Tooele and Wendover High schools averaged 94% compared to a statewide graduation rate of 88% for 2022, according to the state data.

Graduation rates at individual high schools ranged from 90% at Tooele High School to 100% at Wendover High School, all above the state average.

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, requires the state to calculate a four-year cohort graduation rate. Accordingly, the state adopted a federally defined uniform graduation rate definition and computation formula in 2008.

For 2022, graduation rate data counted as graduates all students who earned either a basic high school diploma, an approved alternate diploma for students with a defined significant cognitive disability, or an adult education high school diploma, by Sept. 30 following the end of the cohort’s school year — Sept. 30, 2022 for the 2022 cohort.

The cohort, or potential graduating class of 2022, for a high school included students who started ninth-grade at the school in the 2018-2019 school year. Students who transferred in later during ninth-grade or during the next three years were added to the cohort, according to federal regulation guidelines.

Any student who transferred out, emigrated to another country, transferred to a prison or juvenile facility, or died during the cohort period of 2018-2022 was subtracted from the cohort.

Students that are not counted as graduates are assigned one of three other status categories — continuing student, other completer, or dropout.

Continuing students are students who continue attending school beyond their senior year, or those who transferred to higher education or the Utah System of Technological Colleges without first receiving a high school diploma.

Other completers include students who completed the General Education Development test, a certificate of completion, or were a student with a disability who participated in the Utah Alternate Assessment.

The dropout category included students who don’t fit into one of the other three categories. Dropout students did not complete graduation requirements. This group included students who withdrew from school, dropped out or were expelled.

Unusual circumstances, sometimes caused by the federal definitions, cause non-traditional schools such as Tooele County School District’s Blue Peak High School and Digital Education Center to have a lower than average graduation rate.

At Blue Peak High School, a small graduating class means that only one or two students can make a large change in the school’s graduation rate.

Blue Peak High School also has a number of students who need five years to graduate instead of four.

“Ultimately students who graduate in four years count more than those graduating within five years [according to the state formula for calculating graduation rates],” said Bryan Becherini, Tooele Area Director for the TCSD. “Thus, as an alternative school that serves students who may need five years to graduate, that can impact the rate that the state reports.”

Blue Peak High School has a goal to have a graduation rate of 70% or higher by the end the 2023-2024 school year, according to Becherini.

“This will be accomplished by developing a plan aimed at leadership, talent development, instructional transformation, and culture shift,” he said.

Graduation rates for the Digital Education Center may include students that enrolled without the intent of completing a high school diploma through the center.