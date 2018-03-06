Tooele County trio leads All-Region 11 basketball team

Three of Tooele County’s top girls basketball players were rewarded with spots on the All-Region 11 First Team this past week after having led their teams to strong seasons and playoff appearances.

Tooele senior Emily Webber was joined by Stansbury senior Sienna Riggle and sophomore Taylor Hinds on the First Team, along with Juan Diego’s Kaykea Tavake and Bonneville’s Saydee Larsen. Bonneville’s Talia Afuvai was named the region’s Most Valuable Player.

Tooele senior Abby Webber was named to the Second Team, where she was joined by Aleah Knowles (Ogden), Mikaela Johnson (Bonneville), Eva Tavake (Juan Diego) and Kiely Rasmussen (Juan Diego).

Players receiving Honorable Mention included Tooele seniors Blake Hervat, Makenna Baker and Shaylie Davis, Stansbury juniors Mia Thurber, Kalee Philips, Kenzi Knudsen and Kaylee Castillo and sophomore Kayla Alvey.