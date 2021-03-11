Tooele County unemployment fall to 3.8% for January 2021

County gains jobs ♦

Tooele County’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.8% in January 2021, according to preliminary unemployment and employment data released last week from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

The unemployment rate from January 2020 was 3.6%, according to the DWS.

The DWS reports showed Tooele County’s revised unemployment rate for December 2020 at 3.9%.

Statewide, the unemployment rate for January 2021 was 3.1% and 6.3% for the U.S.

Government employment is holding the employment and job growth back, while private employment shows slight improvement, according to Mark Knold, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services.

“The winter months have decelerated but not stopped the Utah economic recovery,” Knold said. “With end-of-year adjustments, December’s employment estimate has been scaled back, and the January estimates reflect a slight improvement over the revised December numbers. Yet private sector employment has returned to employment expansion. It is government employment that is curbing the overall picture, in particular, education employment.”

In Tooele County unemployment ended 2019 with a 2.7% unemployment rate in December 2019. The unemployment rate for the county grew to 3.4% in March 2020 before its pandemic induced jump to 10.5% in April 2020.

The number of jobs in Tooele County grew from 16,505 in January 2020 to 17,784 in January 2021, a 1.7% growth.

Out of Utah’s 29 counties, 12 had a lower January 2021 unemployment rate than Tooele County’s 3.8%. County unemployment rates ranged from 8.0% in Uintah County to 2.5% in Cache County.