Tooele County unemployment goes down

Tooele County’s unemployment rate continued to fall, reaching a preliminary rate of 3.6% for the month of March 2021, according to data from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

The revised unemployment rate for February 2021 for Tooele County was 3.6%, according to the same report.

One year ago in March 2020, Tooele County’s rate started to increase, reaching 4.7%, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached Tooele County.

The 2020 unemployment rate in Tooele County peaked at 10.5% in April 2020 and fell to 3.9% by December 2020.

The state unemployment rate for March 2021 was 2.9% and the U.S. unemployment rate was 6.0% for March 2021, according to the DWS.

March 2021’s unemployment rate starts the period of looking back one year and comparing the current rate to the rate impacted by the pandemic in 2020, according to Mark Knold, chief economist at the DWS.

“March is the first month when the economic comparison is starting to look back on the months of the COVID-19 economic disruption,” Knold said. “Job gains from here forward will start to magnify as it is compared against the job losses experienced a year ago. Utah’s underlying trend is positive, will continue and will gain steam as the year progresses. There are still COVID-19 economic setbacks to overcome. Utah, however, is ahead of the national curve in undergoing economic repair.”

Jobs in Tooele County were up 12.8%, from 16,847 in March 2020 to 19,010 in March 2021. That’s the highest increase in jobs, March over March, out of all of Utah’s 29 counties.

The highest unemployment rate among Utah’s counties for March 2021 was 6.6% in Garfield County. The lowest unemployment rate was 2.1% in Juab County.

The job sectors in Tooele County with the highest unemployment rates for March 2021 were wholesale trade at 14.4%, administrative support/waste management/remediation at 9.7% and real estate including rental and leasing at 9.1%.