143 new jobs in Tooele County compared to one year ago ♦

Employment in the U.S. increased by 187,000 jobs in August 2023 while unemployment rose from 3.5% in July 2023 to 3.8% in August 2023—the highest since February 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 187,000 jobs created in August was lower than the average monthly gain of 271,000 over the prior 12 months, according to the BLS.

However, in a Sept. 1 press release about the August jobs report, acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su said, “Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the American economy added 187,000 jobs, an indication that the economy continues its strong and steady growth as we return to normal following the breakneck pace of our rapid recovery. Solid increases in health care and social assistance, along with continued gains in construction and manufacturing, also reflect broad economic growth across different sectors.”

Private education and health services job sectors lead the way in job creation for July 2023 with an additional 102,000 jobs. The majority of those jobs, 71,000, were in health care. Leisure and hospitality was in second place in job creation with 40,000 reported in August.

Job gains were offset by a loss of 34,000 jobs in transportation and warehousing. One trucking business closure contributed to a loss of 37,000 truck transportation jobs. Couriers and messengers transportation category saw a loss of 9,000 jobs, while air transportation added 3,000 jobs.

A total of 15,000 jobs were lost in the information sector with some gains in the sector. Employment in motion picture and sound recordings employment categories within the information sector were down by 17,000 jobs largely due to strike activity, according to the BLS.

In Utah, August employment data is not expected to be released until Set. 22, 2023, but data for Utah’s July employment released on August 18 , 2023 shows that Utah added 49,300 jobs in July 2022, a 3.0% job growth rate compared to the national rate of 2.1% job growth for July 2023.

In Utah, leisure and hospitality industries led job growth with 17,500 new jobs in July 2023. Education and health services came in second place with 17,500 jobs.

There were no job sectors in Utah that showed a loss of jobs when July 2023 is compared to July 2022.

In Tooele County the number of jobs in July 2023 grew by 143 jobs over July 2022, a 0.7% increase. Unemployment in Tooele County was at 2.5% in July 2023, the same as it was in May and June 2023 and July 2022.

The post-COVID economic resilience remains the dominant picture of the Utah economy, according to Department of Workforce Services’ Chief Economist Mark Knold.

“The job market is still robust as job postings remain plentiful, he said. “The large excess of job postings above the long-term norm that we have been speaking about for the past two years have now subsided, but even returning to a ‘normal’ level of job postings is a healthy picture for the Utah job market. People still have a positive outlook toward the Utah labor market. The percentage of the state’s working age population that are active in the labor market is at its highest level in 14 years.”

Nationally, unemployment fell by one-tenth of percentage point to 3.5% in July 2023. The unemployment rate for Utah stayed at 2.4% in July, the same as in June. Tooele County’s unemployment rate for July 2023 was 2.5%, the same as June and May 2023.

Tooele County had a labor force of 40,021 people 16 and over either working or actively looking for work in July 2023. At 2.5% unemployment, Tooele County had 39,001 people working and 1,020 unemployed but actively seeking work.

The labor force includes people who are either employed or unemployed but are still included in the labor force because they are actively seeking work. Retired persons, students, those taking care of children or other family members, and others who are not working or seeking work are excluded from labor force calculations.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Tooele County for week 25 of the year—the week starting June 19 for 2023—reached 54 in 2021 and dropped to 30 in 2022 and was at 34 for 2023.

When it comes to average monthly wages for jobs in Tooele County, the gap between the state average and Tooele County average continues to grow.

For the first quarter of 2023, the average monthly wage for Tooele County jobs was $4,049 compared to $5,107 statewide. That’s a $1,058 difference, or 21% lower.

It’s interesting to note that the job sector that reported the second largest job growth in Tooele County for July 2023, leisure and hospitality, had the lowest average monthly income for the first quarter of 2023 at $1,571 monthly.

However, the 37% of Tooele County’s workforce age 16 and over that finds their primary employment in-state but outside of Tooele County, according to the 2021 1-year ACS, must be bringing some good income back to the county.

Tooele County tops the list of medium household income for counties in Utah with a population over 65,000 at an annual median household income of $93,908, according to the 2021 1-year ACS.

Taking a look at public assistance in Tooele County in July 2023, 609 parents and children under 18 were recipients of child care assistance which was 0.8% of the county’s population, the same as the statewide percent of population receiving child care assistance for July 2023.

In pre-pandemic 2019, 0.8% of Tooele County’s population were receiving child care assistance.

For the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps, in July 2023 4,476 people in Tooele County received SNAP benefits for 6.2% of the county population. Statewide 5.1% of the population received SNAP benefits in July 2023.