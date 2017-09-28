Tooele County unemployment rate holding at 3.8 percent

Tooele County’s unemployment rate for August was 3.8 percent, the same rate as July, according to preliminary data from the Department of Workforce Services.

The state’s unemployment rate for August was 3.5 percent, also the same as the state’s unemployment rate for July.

“Utah’s labor market continues to grow at a sustainable, moderate pace,” said Carrie Mayne, chief economist for the DWS. “While the number of unemployed has increased slightly over the last few months, employers continue to add jobs, thus presenting employment opportunities to the growing number of job seekers.”

Tooele County’s August 2017 labor force grew by 1,015 to 31,676 compared to August 2016.

The 3.8 percent unemployment rate translates into 1,195 unemployed people who sought jobs in the county during August 2017.

In February the state’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.1 percent while Tooele County’s unemployment rate reached 3.3 percent. At that time, Mayne described the February unemployment rates as nearing full employment.

Local employers in Tooele County described the situation as an “employee shortage.” With more jobs than applicants, some employers found it difficult to fill positions.

The labor shortage in the county has lightened a little bit, according to Cathy Stromberg, branch manager for Intermountain Staffing’s Tooele office.

“I’m seeing a slight increase in people seeking employment,” Stromberg said. “There are people looking to change jobs as well as people that are new to the county dropping in looking for work.”

Stromberg said she has been able to quickly fill the jobs that her clients list with Intermountain Staffing.

Some of Intermountain Staffing’s temporary employees were just converted to full-time status by the companies they work for, a sign of a growing economy, according to Stromberg.

Tooele County’s economy grew by 192 jobs in August 2017 compared to August 2016. That is a 1.2 percent increase in local jobs, according DWS data.

Tooele County has also experienced a growth in taxable sales, a positive economic sign, according to the DWS.

Unemployment in the state of Utah for August ranged from 7.8 percent in Wayne County to 2.9 percent in Cache County.

While Tooele County and Utah’s unemployment rate remained the same for the months of August and July, nationally the unemployment rate rose by one tenth of a percentage point from 4.3 percent in July to 4.4 percent for August.