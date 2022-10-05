Tooele County unemployment steady at 2.2%

State/County wage gap continues to grow ♦

Unemployment in Tooele County for August remained at 2.2%, one of the lowest unemployment rates recorded for the county since 1990.

Tooele County’s unemployment rate echoed the state’s trend, which stayed at 2.0% for August 2022.

“This month’s economic data continues to hold strong in the face of national dialogue about inflation and other economic hurdles,” said Mark Knold, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Both the national and Utah jobs data are robust and show that hiring remains strong. The national unemployment rate moved up a little, but when said rates are as low as they currently are, small upward movements are not viewed as a concern. Utah’s rate remained unchanged at 2.0%. This is the fourth straight month that Utah’s unemployment rate has been at 2.0%.”

Jobs available in Tooele County took a slight dip in August 2022, dropping from 19,575 jobs in August 2021 to 19,408 jobs in August 2022, a 0.9% decrease.

But the loss may be the result of accounting changes, according to the DWS.

A large Utah employer began reporting their employment count at their Tooele County operation. This change made Tooele County’s job growth appear inflated over the last two years, but even after accounting for the change in reporting, Tooele County still experienced job growth. The drop in jobs was also a result of data gathering as the employer involved continued to make adjustments, according to the DWS.

Leading job growth in Tooele County for the first quarter of 2022 over the first quarter of 2020 was the manufacturing segment with 45.5% growth, the trade/transportation/utilities sector with 25.3% growth and the construction sector with 21.3% growth.

DWS noted that housing permits in Tooele County have continued to grow as the county absorbs commuters who work in Salt Lake County, boosting employment in Tooele County’s construction sector.

The DWS reported that first quarter 2022 taxable sales in Tooele County were up 9.3% over the first quarter of 2021.

Although part of the increase was due to inflation, strong job growth over the past two years also contributed to the increase in taxable sales, according to the DWS.

The gap between the average monthly wage paid to workers in Tooele County and the average statewide monthly wage continued to grow in the first quarter of 2022.

The average monthly wage in Tooele County was $3,889 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a statewide average of $4,850, making the average pay in Tooele County 19.6% lower than the state average.

In 2020 Tooele County’s average monthly wage of $3,508 was 16.1% lower than the statewide average.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Tooele County have declined.

There were 28 new claims for unemployment benefits filed during the week ending Aug. 5, 2022. In 2021 there were 35 claims filed during the same week of the year. In 2020 there were 50 claims filed during the same week.

With unemployment at 2% in the county, some employers have been working hard to fill openings.

The DWS reported 453 job orders placed with them by employers in August 2022, with some job orders that may have been for more than one job, according to the DWS.

In August 2020, the DWS reported 230 job orders were placed in Tooele County and in pre-pandemic August 2018, there were 403 job orders placed with the DWS in Tooele County.

Tooele County’s lowest monthly unemployment rate was 1.9% reported for December 2021.

The lowest unemployment rate among counties in Utah for August 2022 was 1.7% in Cache and Morgan counties. The highest unemployment rate among counties in Utah for August 2022 was 5.9% in Garfield County.

The U.S. unemployment rate for August 2022 was 3.7%