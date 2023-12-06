Tooele County announced plans for a groundbreaking ceremony on December 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. to kick off a $39 million enhancement project at the Deseret Peak Complex.

As part of Tooele County’s commitment to providing exceptional public spaces for residents and visitors alike, this initiative marks a significant investment in enriching the community.

The funding for these improvements is a testament to the County’s prudent financial approach, $19 million will be drawn from reserves funds, with the remaining $20 million financed through bonds paid with Parks and Recreation impact fees and tourism taxes. Notably, residents will experience no tax increase related to this project.

The comprehensive master plan for Deseret Peak Complex encompasses a multitude of upgrades designed to elevate both the facility and its surrounding property. Among the anticipated improvements is the reconstruction of the Energy Solutions Aquatic Center, featuring two distinct pools — a leisure pool and a lap pool — enhanced with state-of-the-art pool amenities for an unparalleled water activity experience.

A central highlight of this enhancement project is the creation of the largest destination playground in the valley, boasting exhilarating features such as zip lines, multiple swings, and ADA-accessible components, including companion swings.

Moreover, a spacious grass area will be introduced, equipped with numerous amenities, catering to festivals and large-scale events like Country Fan Fest and Night Lights. Sports enthusiasts will rejoice with the addition of six new multipurpose fields, accommodating various activities from football to soccer, rugby, and more, featuring both natural grass and artificial turf.

Responding to the growing demand for equestrian and agricultural events, 200 livestock stalls will be relocated with upgraded and modern stall barns, accompanied by expanded outdoor venue seating to accommodate more spectators.

For those seeking an immersive outdoor experience, the upgrade includes 70 RV hookups, enhancing the complex’s overnight stay capacity. Furthermore, improvements to the existing pavilion and convention space aim to elevate comfort and functionality.

A new walking path will encircle the entire complex, eventually connecting to the popular Mid-Valley trail, fostering accessibility, and promoting outdoor activities for visitors.

To minimize disruptions, these improvements will be implemented across several phases, ensuring a consistently high level of appeal for all patrons throughout the project’s duration.

“Deseret Peak is a crucial element of our community, and we’re committed to its continued enhancement.,” said County Manager Andy Welch said. “These upgrades will transform our recreational facilities and elevate Deseret Peak to a top-tier destination within Tooele County.”

For more information and updates on the Deseret Peak Complex enhancement project, please visit https://deseretpeakcomplex.com/.