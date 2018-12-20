Tooele County unveils new brand. Tooele Valley … So much, so close

Tooele County’s tourism campaign brand could have been something like “Tooele … We have our crap together,” according to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, but instead the county chose, “Tooele Valley … So much, so close.”

After three years of study by a tourism and marketing consulting firm, Tooele County unveiled its new brand in a meeting held Wednesday night at Legends Hall at the Utah Motorsports Campus.

After over an hour of presentations on tourism in Utah and Tooele County by state officials and members of State Street Partners, the Salt Lake City-based tourism and marketing group that was hired by the county, the room full of people at Legends Hall sat quietly as the brand was finally revealed.

The words “Tooele Valley,” in all capital letters in a sans serif font with “Tooele” centered on the top and “Valley” centered below and spread out in smaller letters, appeared on the screens. The O’s in Tooele were connected in the middle, looking like binoculars with a valley floor and mountains appearing in the view.

After a few seconds the words, “so much” and “so close” were added.

The brand is based on research by state Street Partners that revealed Wasatch Front residents are uniformed when it comes to Tooele County.

“Wasatch Front residents think Tooele County is far away and there is not much to do here,” said Devin Shelley with State Street Partners.

The brand strategy was built around Tooele Valley because when it comes to tourism, people don’t think of a county, but they think of a place, according to Jamison Davis, with State Street Partners.

“Your not competing with other county brands, but with mental pictures of places,” he said.

The brand strategy is to promote Tooele County’s variety. There is tons of stuff to do out here — and proximity — close enough any one can afford it and everyone can enjoy, Davis said.

Tooele County is also convenient — it’s near an airport, Salt Lake City, and a major highway. And it is versatile — there are once in a lifetime attractions and plenty of year round activities, he added.

“Tooele County is a magical place full of exciting opportunities nearby,” Davis said. “It’s about proximity and diversity, that’s the whole story.”

Tooele County entered into a contract with State Street Partners in January 2016, after the county’s Tourism Advisory Board recommended a consultant be hired to brand the county for tourism and develop a plan for tourism.

The Tourism Advisory Board recommended State Street Partners for the $100,000 contract after it reviewed eight responses to a request for proposals.

In March 2017, State Street Partners publicly revealed the results of its market research while it worked privately with the County Commission and tourism board on a brand.

In September 2018, the County Commission allocated $450,000 of the tourism tax fund balance for a tourism campaign for the county to be developed by State Street Partners.

With the brand revealed, the marketing campaign will be launched with a strategy that includes an innovative approach to social media and digital media, along with other more traditional media such as television, according to Mike Deaver of State Street Partners.

The $450,000 will come from the county’s tourism fund, which currently has a fund balance, accumulated unused revenue, of $1.8 million.

The tourism fund receives revenue from dedicated taxes on spending for hotel rooms and meals at restaurants. State law restricts the spending of tourism tax revenue to tourism purposes.

Deaver estimated that about 55 percent of the $450,000 will be spent on buying media, including print, television, social media and digital media. The remaining 45 percent would be spent on developing content, he said.

The marketing campaign’s goal will be to grow the current $66 million total that visitors spend in Tooele County by 5 percent over 18 months, adding $3.3 million in new visitor revenue to the county’s economy, according to Deaver.

“I like it,” said Jim Harrell, with the Tooele Bit ’n Spur Club. “I think it will bring people into the county.”