Project list includes Deseret Peak master plan, possible pool repairs ♦

Tooele County’s first plan was to use a combination of cash in the bank and bonds to pay for major projects to update an ailing and aging Deseret Peak Complex essentially retrofitting it for new and improved use following recommendations in a consultant’s study.

But then the Deseret Peak pool problem was unearthed.

After excavating around the pool for what had become an annual repair process, county officials first announced a delayed opening for the pool. Later they announced that the repairs required for the pool were more extensive than expected and the pool would not open in 2023.

Before the pool news, the County Council’s direction was to use $15 million of the county’s fund balance or cash reserves — which includes funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal COVID-19 economic stimulus program — along with an additional $15 million in bonds to complete a bundle of major projects included in the master plan for the Deseret Peak Complex.

Grouped together into what the county calls “Deseret Peak Complex Phase Two Projects,” the projects proposed to be covered by the original $15 million cash/$15 million bond deal included a new multi-purpose field, 200 boarding stalls for animals, new parking for the multi-purpose fields, road realignment and a playground, new pool slide, an event field for concerts and more, 70 camper parking spots with hookups, pavilion updates, covered arena projects and event/motocross parking.

Several smaller projects at Deseret Peak have already been completed or are in progress using around $5 million in annual capital funds along with a $750,000 grant from the state for outdoor recreation.

Those projects include a paved trail around the Deseret Peak Complex with exercise stations, lights and benches, changing the traffic flow in the parking lot and to the venues, a destination playground with rentable pavilions, planting grass and trees, relocating the main entrance, and updating the complex’s water system.

Some of those projects were put on hold or scaled back as $1 million was carved out for pool repairs when the pool’s problems initially emerged.

Potential problems with the pool have caused the county council to up the ante for bonds from the fixed $15 million to a more flexible “up to” $30 million.

“If the sky falls in and we need to replace the pool it will cost $15 million, if we decide to do that,” said County Manager Andy Welch.

The county is waiting for results of tests on soil samples under the pool to find out if current plans to fix the pool will work or if more elaborate plans, up to and including replacing the pool, are needed.

“Allowing the bond to go up to $30 million gives us more flexibility to include the pool costs while saving costs for having to prepare and issue a second bond, if needed,” said council member Scott Wardle. “It doesn’t mean we are going to go ahead and spend $30 million. We are going to have to come back and make a decision about what we are going to do.”

Welch said the county should be able to pay the bonds back without raising taxes using a combination of increased sales tax, property tax increase from new growth, tourism tax funds and impact fees.

The county’s bond advisors, Zions Public Finance, have told the county that they should first tap into the bond market instead of using their cash.

The interest fees for the bond are expected to come in at around 3.9%, according to the bond advisors, while currently the county’s fund balance invested with the state treasurer’s public treasurer’s investment fund is making 5.1% in interest.

The bonds would have a 20-year maturity or pay back period. Depending on the bond buyer there would normally be no penalty for early payment after 7-10 years, according to Zions Bank.