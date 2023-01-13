Tooele County Work Meeting 01.17.2023

Work Meeting Agenda
DATE: Tuesday, January 17, 2023
PLACE: 47 S. Main Street, Tooele, UT 84074, 3rd Floor Suite 306
TIME: 5:30 PM
Those who wish to watch the meetings online can go to Tooele County‘s Facebook page
or Tooele County’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@tooelecounty8584
If you want to submit a comment for public comment or a public hearing item, please email publicinput@tooeleco.org anytime up until the start of the meeting.
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Deseret Peak Master Plan – Presented by Corey Bullock
4. Resolutions/Ordinances
A) Corrected Version of Resolution 2022-51, Adopting the 2023 Budget – Presented by Alison McCoy
B) Authorizing the Council Chair to Sign an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Lake Point (Resolution 01) – Presented by Colin Winchester
C) Amending Section 1-2-7, Council Meetings, of the County Code (Ordinance 03) – Presented by Colin Winchester
D) Rezone of Michael Drury Property North of Grantsville (Ordinance 04) – Presented by Trish DuClos
5. Contracts
A) Roads Shop Lot Operations Study & Facility Design (Ensign) – Presented by Jed Bell
B) Folder Inserter (Quadient )- Presented by Wayne Anderton
C) Time Clock Renewal (NOVAtime)- Presented by Adam Sadler
6. Discussions Items
A) Contract/Interlocal Agreement with Cities – Presented by Tye Hoffmann
7. Closed Meeting (If needed) – Litigation, Property Acquisition, and/or Personnel
8. Adjournment