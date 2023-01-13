Tooele County Work Meeting 01.17.2023

Work Meeting Agenda

DATE: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

PLACE: 47 S. Main Street, Tooele, UT 84074, 3rd Floor Suite 306

TIME: 5:30 PM

Those who wish to watch the meetings online can go to Tooele County‘s Facebook page

or Tooele County’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@tooelecounty8584

If you want to submit a comment for public comment or a public hearing item, please email publicinput@tooeleco.org anytime up until the start of the meeting.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Deseret Peak Master Plan – Presented by Corey Bullock

4. Resolutions/Ordinances

A) Corrected Version of Resolution 2022-51, Adopting the 2023 Budget – Presented by Alison McCoy

B) Authorizing the Council Chair to Sign an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Lake Point (Resolution 01) – Presented by Colin Winchester

C) Amending Section 1-2-7, Council Meetings, of the County Code (Ordinance 03) – Presented by Colin Winchester

D) Rezone of Michael Drury Property North of Grantsville (Ordinance 04) – Presented by Trish DuClos

5. Contracts

A) Roads Shop Lot Operations Study & Facility Design (Ensign) – Presented by Jed Bell

B) Folder Inserter (Quadient )- Presented by Wayne Anderton

C) Time Clock Renewal (NOVAtime)- Presented by Adam Sadler

6. Discussions Items

A) Contract/Interlocal Agreement with Cities – Presented by Tye Hoffmann

7. Closed Meeting (If needed) – Litigation, Property Acquisition, and/or Personnel

8. Adjournment