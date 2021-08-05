Tooele County works with partners to create mental health crisis team

Specially trained team is part of the County’s effort to improve, expand crisis intervention services ♦

Tooele County citizens that experience a mental health crisis now have a new option for help.

County officials announced the launch of a Mobile Crisis Outreach Team on Tuesday.

MCOT is a crisis team specially trained to serve people experiencing a mental health crisis by traveling directly to the individual in need to provide immediate help, according to Gary Dalton, Tooele County human services director.

“When an individual faces a mental health crisis, they often unnecessarily end up in the hospital or jail because they have nowhere else to go,” said Gary Dalton, Director of Tooele County Human Services. “The Mobile Crisis Outreach Team is a better option for responding to someone in our community who’s experiencing a mental health crisis because team members are specifically trained to help that person and connect them to the right kind of support they need to recover.”

The new MCOT is being deployed as part of a broader effort to improve and expand crisis intervention services across the County, he said.

The team is staffed by providers from Valley Behavioral Health and the program is managed by Optum, a leading health services company that was recently selected to manage Tooele County’s behavioral health services, according to Dalton.

Each MCOT includes a licensed mental health professional and a certified peer support specialist.

Peer support specialists are individuals who themselves have dealt with major mental health issues and are successfully managing their own recoveries, and have been specially trained to offer support, encouragement and links to resources.

“Peers serve an important role on the MCOT because a person in crisis is often more likely to identify and engage with someone who has gone through similar experiences,” said Rebecca Brown, interim CEO for Valley Behavioral Health. “Peers offer a real-world example of hope that things can get better with the right support, and that’s where the MCOT can help. That is why we’re excited about partnering with the County and Optum to offer these services locally.”

Mental health crises for which an MCOT team might be mibiliaez include mental health or substance use problems that may render an individual incapable of handling personal or family business.

They may also include domestic violence, depression or debilitating anxiety. Suicidal ideation and family discord, parent/ teen problems would be reasons for a crisis, Dalton said.

MCOT services are available for youth and adults.

When experiencing a crisis and to speak with someone immediately, Dalton said Tooele County residents are encouraged to call the state Crisis Line at 801-587-3000.

If face-to-face support is needed, the MCOT may be contacted and dispatched directly for an in-person response.

The MCOT operates 24 hours a day seven days a week. It is also activated when the County Dispatch requests the team’s support in crisis situations.

When the MCOT arrives on scene, the team conducts a psychiatric assessment and helps stabilize the person. Once the situation is under control, the MCOT will refer the person to appropriate community mental health resources and provide consultation to their families and care providers. The team then follows up with the person to make sure they go to recommended referrals or appointments.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Tooele County and Valley Behavioral Health to help connect people in crisis to the mental health services they need to get and stay healthy,” said Tracy Luoma, executive director for Optum-Tooele. “We look forward to working closely with all of our valued partners in the County to deliver innovative and effective crisis services that support the community’s needs.”

Optum is an information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 190,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group.

Valley Behavioral Health has successfully helped thousands of adults, children, and families by providing individualized therapy, mental health resources, and personalized treatment methods to each client’s needs for over 30 years. Valley is a community partner focused on empowering individuals and families to lead more fulfilling lives by providing appropriate, innovative, outcome-based programs, tools, services, and resources across the continuum of health and social needs.

