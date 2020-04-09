Tooele County worried about distancing at recreation sites

While the state is starting to collect health information from people coming into the state, some Tooele County officials want to keep people out of the county.

The county has been fielding phone calls from both in county and out of county residents about popular spots in the county for recreational vehicles and camping for Easter weekend.

“We’re just really asking people to recreate in the county that they live in at this time, and not to travel to Tooele County to recreate,” Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County Emergency Management director said.

Gov. Gary Herbert’s “stay home, stay safe” directive allows for outdoor recreation, but the state has also restricted the use of state parks to people that live in the county where the park is located. Herbert’s directive also states that people should not congregate at trailheads or other outdoor spaces.

Tooele County has no state parks. Many of the popular spots in the county are on federal land.

The Bureau of Land Management Utah asks people to stay close to home and avoid very popular or crowded locations where social distancing may be difficult. They also ask that group activities be limited to households.

The Little Sahara Recreation Area in Juab County has been closed, but the Five Mile Pass Recreation Area and the Knolls Off-Highway Vehicle Special Recreation Management Area remain open.

The closure of Little Sahara has some county officials concerned that recreation areas in Tooele County may get packed with outdoor recreationists from other counties seeking an alternative to their usual Easter destination, Little Sahara, according to Amy Bate, with the Tooele County Health Department.

The Tooele County Health Department asks that people using outdoor recreation sites limit their group to people that live in the same household and maintain proper distance — at least 6 feet — from other groups, according to Bate.

Whitehouse would like to extend Herbert’s state park limitation to other public outdoor facilities.

“Follow the directive of the Governor to recreate in the county where people reside,” said Whitehouse.