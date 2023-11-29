Some parents and students have complained that their schools are cold.

Even bundled up with warm winter coats, parents are saying their students are telling them their school is shivering cold.

As of Tuesday morning, Tooele County School District said they have two schools with a heat problem and they are working on both of them.

At Tooele Junior High School the administration is monitoring the temperature situation.

“Some rooms are colder than others,” said Brett Valdez, Tooele County School District communications director. “Our maintenance teams are consistently checking parts and seeing what is needed to help the boilers/heaters run as best as they can.”

Operations and maintenance and operations crews are at West Elementary School as the school has some areas that are below 60 degrees.

“The boiler isn’t working properly and when parts are needed it is challenging to get them quickly,” Valdez said. “Measures are being taken by the administration and facilities to ensure a safe learning environment, but we are aware of issues at that school.”

That’s two out of 25 school buildings.