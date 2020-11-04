Tooele County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate more than doubled in October

‘Masks are one of the very most effective means of preventing COVID-19,’ according to health department ♦

Wear masks or cloth face coverings to protect yourself and others, keep a six foot physical distance from others, wash hands for 20 seconds, and stay home if you’re sick — it’s all things you’ve heard, but Tooele County health officials continue to advise members of the community to practice these preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Tooele County currently has had 1,635 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, 72 hospitalizations due to the disease, and five COVID-19 deaths, according to the Utah Department of Health’s Nov. 3 report.

Tooele County’s third COVID-19 death was a male between the ages of 45 and 64 who was hospitalized reported Oct 27. The fourth death was reported on Oct. 30 as a male between the ages of 44 and 65 who was hospitalized prior to his death. A fifth death, a woman between the ages of 65 and 84 who was not hospitalized when she died, was reported on Tuesday.

Additional information on COVID-19 deaths is not released due to federal health information privacy laws, according to Tooele County Health Department officials.

On Oct. 29, the positive COVID-19 case count in Tooele County 1,295 with 63 hospitalizations and three deaths.

It is impossible to know how many Tooele County individuals are receiving hospital care at this time for COVID-19, according to Amy Bate, public information officer for the Tooele County Health Department.

Utah State has seen 119,375 positive cases of COVID-19 with 5.665 hospitalizations and 620 COVID-19 related deaths, as of the Nov. 3 report.

A total of 1,105,427 individuals living in the state have been tested for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of tests in the county have gone up recently, as well as the percent positivity, according to Bate,

“There are more tests being performed and new testing instruments,” she said. “There are different methods of testing, a rapid test, an antigen test, and a molecular test. With more testing capability and availability more tests are being performed.”

On Oct 3., the percent of positive tests in the county was 8.3%. On Oct. 29 the percent positivity in the county was 18.2%.

Bate said that close contact has been one of the sources of outbreak.

“In the past it was close personal contacts and across the state, this still holds true, but now they are seeing more positive cases from social gatherings, and secondary school and college age students — 15 to 24 year age group — has seen a significant increase,” she said. “These are non-school sponsored functions. Our school district and private and charter schools are doing an excellent job at preventing spread in the schools.”

The number of cases are also going up because of close personal contacts and non-compliance to preventative measures, like staying home when sick, washing hands, and wearing a mask.

“COVID fatigue, and non-compliance to social gatherings continue to increase the spread,” said Bate.

The most important thing to do to slow the spread is to wear a mask, according to Bate.

“Masks have and always will work, numerous studies show they are effective,” she stated. “Masks are one of the very most effective means of preventing COVID-19 transmission. People should also be washing hands, avoiding contact, staying home when sick, and sanitizing. With winter approaching people naturally will be inside more, and masks are more important than ever!”

Bate said she has heard individuals in the county talking about herd immunity.

“People talk about achieving herd immunity.,” Bate said. “We are at about 3-4% herd immunity, for herd immunity to be effective we need 65-70%. To achieve herd immunity the healthcare system would become overwhelmed and there would be mass fatalities. Also, COVID-19 is new, we also don’t know how long immunity lasts. COVID-19 is not going away any time soon and we all need to do our part to slow the spread.”

Studies have shown that for every one positive case there are more cases that are not being tested, Bate said.

“If someone has symptoms self-isolate,” she stated. “If you experience serious symptoms call your healthcare provider and seek medical attention.”