Tooele County’s emergency declaration extended to June 30

‘Not a signal that the pandemic is worsening’ ♦

The original declaration of a local emergency approved by the County Commission during their March 17 meeting has been extended until June 30.

The Tooele County Commission met in a special public meeting in their conference room at the Tooele County Building at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to vote on the extension of the emergency declaration.

The extension was approved unanimously.

The original order was set to expire on Tuesday, 30 days after going into effect.

County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp made it clear that the emergency declaration was a legal step that made state and federal resources available to Tooele County in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is just an extension of that first emergency declaration that allows the county to apply state and federal public resources to the pandemic,” he said. “This is not a signal that the pandemic is worsening, in fact we have shown some signs of progress.”

Jeff Coombs, Tooele County Health Department director, reiterated Tripp’s clarification.

“This is not a health order,” he said. “This is to continue with the original emergency declaration to allow the county access to the resources of state and federal agencies.”

The County Health Order, with social distancing guidelines, business closures, and other health practices, is set to expire at the end of the month, according to Coombs.

“We will discuss how to amend those in the near future,” he said.

Commissioner Shawn Milne also emphasized that the emergency declaration has nothing to do with the health order and store closures.

Commissioner Kendall Thomas said the county commission worked with local cities on the emergency declaration extension.

“We did this as a team effort with the cities,” he said.