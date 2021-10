The Tooele County Arts Guild’s Guild Faire brought art, culture and whimsy to Tooele County on Friday and Saturday at the Benson Grist Mill.

Members of the Guild, along with artists throughout the community were able to showcase and sell their art.

Catapult, axe throwing, and blacksmith demonstration were held for the public. The Tooele Valley Theater, Earth Wings, a bagpiper, and fire performers performed at the faire.