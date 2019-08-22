Tooele couple charged with receiving stolen vehicle

A Tooele couple made their initial appearances in 3rd District Court on Tuesday after they were allegedly found in possession of a stolen camping trailer earlier this month.

Daniel Christop Frieze, 34, is charged with second-degree felony receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, second-degree felony altered vehicle ID number and third-degree felony false evidence of title and registration. Ashley Marie Winslow, 31, is also charged with second-degree felony receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, as well as third-degree felony unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial card and misdemeanor possession of another’s identity documents.

A Tooele City police officer was dispatched to the area of 810 North and 630 West on report of a 911 hangup on Aug. 8 at 6:19 p.m., according to the probable cause statement. Once on scene, the officer was waved down by a man, identified as Frieze, who said he and his wife, identified as Winslow, were having a domestic dispute.

Frieze provided the officer with a debit card and social security card belonging to someone other than Winslow, which he said she had stolen, the probable cause statement said. He said they were arguing because the cards were stolen from a family member while Winslow was in Idaho, which were confirmed stolen by the Nampa Police Department.

While interviewing Winslow, she told the police officer Frieze had stolen the cards and the camping trailer they were staying in was stolen, the statement said.

The officer was able to locate the National Crime Information Center listing for the trailer, the probable cause statement said. Winslow advised she had witnessed Frieze paint over the trailer to cover the decals and identifying information; the officer observed the trailer had been painted over and the vehicle identification number was removed.

The agency which reported the trailer stolen provided photos to the victim, who confirmed identifying features and damage of the trailer, according to the probable cause statement.

On Tuesday, Winslow was appointed counsel and she was assigned no bail allowed, while Frieze, who was not in custody, was also appointed counsel. Frieze is scheduled back in court on Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m. before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates, while Winslow is scheduled to return on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m.