Tooele couple rescued from cruise ship off Norway’s coast

A Tooele City couple was among the passengers airlifted by helicopter from the Viking Star cruise ship off the west coast of Norway this weekend.

Dennis and Rosemary Hullinger were among the 1,373 people aboard the Viking Star, including staff, when a combination of engine failure and poor weather reportedly caused the ship to list and prompted a rescue operation Saturday.

A total of 479 passengers, including the Hullingers, were lifted one-by-one off of the cruise ship by one of five helicopters on Sunday morning.

“We were airlifted off,” said Rosemary Hullinger in a text message to the Transcript Bulletin. “We are both OK. The people in Norway and the crew on the ship couldn’t have been better.”

The Hullinger’s are working with cruise company staff to get home.

The Viking Sky was going from Norway’s Arctic north to the southern city of Stavanger when it had engine trouble along Norway’s rough, frigid west coast. Struggling in heavy seas to avoid being dashed on the rocky coast, the ship issued a mayday call Saturday afternoon, according to an Associated Press story.

The cruise ship was able to get underway on Sunday afternoon. The evacuation was cancelled and remaining passengers and crew disembarked when the ship reached Molde, Norway, according to a statement on Viking Ocean Cruises’ website.