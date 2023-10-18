The Tooele Daughters of the Utah Pioneers have been busy selling handkerchiefs with the Deseret Peak Temple on them.

Both the men’s and women’s handkerchiefs are white with a photo of the temple and the words “Deseret Peak Temple” below. Women’s handkerchiefs are $14 and men’s are $12.

Members of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers have been selling the handkerchiefs for around a year and a half and they still have hundreds left to sell.

DUP members had the idea to create the handkerchiefs to raise money for needed repairs to their building at 47 E. Vine Street in Tooele City.

“We are excited about our Deseret Peak Temple and encourage residents to get one of these beautiful handkerchiefs,” said Marilyn Christiansen, Tooele’s Daughters of the Utah Pioneers publicity specialist.

To purchase a handkerchief, please call Gwen at 435-496-3201 or Judy at 435-496-0803.

The Deseret Peak Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is being constructed west of the intersection of 2400 North and 400 West in the Overlake subdivision of Tooele City.

A temple to be built in Tooele Valley was officially announced on April 7, 2019 at the Sunday afternoon session of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ General Conference by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

On Jan. 19, 2021, the current name and location were announced.

The three-story temple will be around 70,000-square-feet. A 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built on the temple site.

The design of the temple features a cast stone exterior with copper shingles in “pioneer style.” Architects drew details from nearby historic temples in planning for the Deseret Peak Temple. Additionally, several flowers native to the Tooele Valley – including cliffrose and silvery lupine – are featured throughout the temple in various rooms as well on the art glass and the building’s exterior.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in May 2021. Construction workers began excavating the foundation in August 2021.

The official completion date of the Deseret Peak Temple is yet to be announced.