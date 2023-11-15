Disabled American Veterans “Jordan M. Byrd” Tooele County Chapter #20 presented a check for $600 to Chad Fullmer, owner of Tooele Denny’s on Nov. 3, 2023 to support Denny’s 2023 Thanksgiving Project.

Thanks to the generosity from the members of the Tooele DAV and Denny’s, veterans, and their families in the Tooele County community, can enjoy a free Thanksgiving Day meal at the Denny’s Restaurant, located at 925 N Main Street in Tooele, or at the Lake Point Denny’s Restaurant, on 23 November 2023.

Please let the staff know upon your arrival at the restaurant, that you are there for the free Thanksgiving Dinner Project meals. You also have the choice to have the complete meal, delivered right to your home, on Thanksgiving Day.

To be added to the list for meal deliveries, contact Christy Johnson at the Tooele County Community Resource Center at (435) 228-6144 or email her at christyj@switchpoint.com. Please provide your address and the number of meals you will need. For more Information, please call the Tooele Denny’s Restaurant at (435) 843-8200.

The Thanksgiving Dinner Project began over a decade ago, when Denny’s restaurant owner Chad Fullmer, opened the Tooele Denny’s Restaurant, providing free Thanksgiving Day meals to veterans and their families and anyone who needed a warm delicious meal on Thanksgiving Day. Tooele County DAV Chapter #20 has been a proud and strong supporter for the annual Denny’s Thanksgiving Project, since 2013, when Chapter #20 was chartered in Tooele County.

This project supports many local veterans and active-duty military and their families, and other Tooele County residents, who look forward every year for this event, to sit down to a home cooked Thanksgiving Day meal.