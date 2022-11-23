Tooele Downtown Alliance hosts Small Business Saturday

The Tooele Downtown Alliance will host their first Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 26, highlighting businesses in the downtown area and providing discounts and deals to residents.

Santa Claus, who also supports small businesses, will be at the event to greet children.

The Downtown Alliance’s Small Business Saturday will take place downtown from noon to 2 p.m. with Santa hanging out at Fallen Sky Stone, located at 15 N. Main Street.

“Shopping small and buying local is important,” said Jared Stewart, a member of the Downtown Alliance and Tooele City’s economic coordinator. “This holiday season, Tooele City and the Tooele Downtown Alliance invite you to support small businesses—particularly those that are locally owned.”

“U.S. Chamber of Commerce data shows that every dollar you spend at a locally owned business, $0.67 of that dollar stays within the community,” Stewart continued. “That number drops to just $0.33 when you spend at a larger corporate or chain business. Recirculating our spending in the community supports local jobs and the resilience of our local economy.”

The Tooele Downtown Alliance was formed in 2021. It is composed of business owners, city staff, and residents who aim to improve and restore parts of historic Tooele, including Main Vine, and Broadway Streets. Members of the alliance want to bring new business opportunities to the city and support already established businesses.