On Saturday, Sept. 9, a fiesta party will be held in Tooele City on Vine Street in front of the Vista Linda Mexican restaurant, located at 21 E Vine Street. The party will include music, vendors, food trucks, and several contests for all ages and businesses.

The free-to-attend festival will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. During the event, the roadway between Vine Street and Garden Street will be closed.

Music at the festival will include a live DJ and a mariachi band. There will also be kid’s activities including a bounce house.

Contests will include a salsa contest and a pinata contest.

The salsa contest is available to all ages and participation is free.

Participation in the pinata contest is also free. The contest will be divided up into age categories – under 10, 11-16, and 17 and older.

To sign up for either contest, please visit https://tooelecity.activitiesreg.com and click on the “register for activities” tab, then “downtown events”, and “downtown fiesta.”

There will also be a taco contest for restaurants and businesses. Sign-ups for the contest are also available on the website above.

Those with questions about the festival should email downtowntooele@gmail.com

“We hope to celebrate the rich Hispanic culture we have in Tooele and make people aware of the great Hispanic businesses that we have in our downtown area,” said Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic development director and a member of the downtown alliance. “This will be a unique opportunity to celebrate culture; eat great, local food, listen to music, and dance.”