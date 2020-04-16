Tooele Education Association teams up with Red Cross for local blood drive next week

Blood to be collected at West Elementary April 22 from 3 - 8 p.m. ♦

Despite pandemic, a local blood drive at West Elementary School in Tooele City is still set to occur on April 22 from 3-8 p.m.

Tooele Education Association and the American Red Cross, along with support from the Tooele County School District and the Tooele County Health Department, are hosting the upcoming blood drive.

Social distancing procedures will be taking place at the drive, according to Rebecca Hall, with the Tooele Education Association.

“After talking with the health department and the schools, we decided to still host the blood drive,” she said. “The American Red Cross already has strict guidelines in place for their blood drives and during this time, even more precautions have been put into place.”

There will be no walk-ins allowed at the drive. According to Hall, an appointment must be made prior to entering the building.

At the drive, everyone must wear a mask and will be screened for a temperature before blood is drawn. If individuals don’t have a mask, one will be provided for them from the American Red Cross.

All waiting areas and beds are going to be spaced out in accordance with social distancing measures.

Across the United States, blood banks have been experiencing a shortage because of the pandemic.

“Overall blood donations have come down and we are in a critical blood shortage across the nation. Many drives have been cancelled because of the pandemic. There is a critical need for blood,” said Hall.

All appointments for the blood drive have been filled but Hall said that there may be cancellations.

If you are interested in signing up for the drive, you can visit redcrossblood.org and enter the key word “West” or call 1-800-redcross.

According to Hall, most health individuals can donate blood. An individual cannot donate if they are under 18, are pregnant, or have a recent piercing or tattoo. Travel restrictions also apply.

Another blood drive will be held on June 17th, with more information to come.

“You can still go out and give blood.,” said US Surgeon General Jerome Adams. “We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”