Tooele Elks Lodge honors veterans

The Tooele Elks Lodge hosted a veteran’s day program on Thursday to honor the community’s veterans.

During the event, Dave McCall, current Tooele City Planning Commission member and City Council member-elect spoke, along with Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

“This is a very important day but it’s not just today, it’s about how we treat our veterans every day,” Winn said.

The Scholar Academy student chorus sang several songs, including the National Anthem and songs from different branches of the military.

Commander of the Tooele Army Depot, Steven Dowgielewicz, spoke at the event. He talked about the origin of Veterans Day.

“It is truly important that we recognize our veterans..,” he said. “Each year we set apart this day to recognize veterans for their sacrifice..,”

Dowgielewicz went on to say that veterans service was beneficial to all Americans.

Cindy Kirk, from the Tooele County Quilters Guild, presented around 20 veterans from the community with quilts made by the guild to thank them for their service.