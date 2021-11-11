Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele veterans listen to the Veterans Day program.
  • The Tooele Coounty Marine Corps Reserve lead by Dean Adams presents the colors during a Veterans Day program at the Dow James Building on Thursday morning.
  • Veterans enjoy a pancake breakfast served by the Tooele Elks Lodge at the Dow James Building on Veterans Day morning.
  • Tooele Army Depot Commander Steven Dowgielewicz speaks during the Veterans Day celebration at the Dow James Building.
  • The Tooele County Marine Corps Reserve, led by Dean Adams, presents the colors during a Veterans Day program at the Dow James Building on Thursday morning (left) . Tooele Army Depot Commander Steven Dowgielewicz speaks during the Veterans Day celebration (top). Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn speaks to veterans and others at the Dow James building (above).
  • Scholar Academy singers sing the National Anthem during a Veterans Day program at the Dow James Building on Thursday morning.
  • The Dow James Center was full of veterans with their friends and family on Thursday morning for a program honoring veterans.
  • A display of military uniforms and insignia at the Veterans Day program.

November 11, 2021
Tooele Elks Lodge honors veterans

The Tooele Elks Lodge hosted a veteran’s day program on Thursday to honor the community’s veterans. 

During the event, Dave McCall, current Tooele City Planning Commission member and City Council member-elect spoke, along with Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. 

“This is a very important day but it’s not just today, it’s about how we treat our veterans every day,” Winn said. 

The Scholar Academy student chorus sang several songs, including the National Anthem and songs from different branches of the military. 

Commander of the Tooele Army Depot, Steven Dowgielewicz, spoke at the event. He talked about the origin of Veterans Day. 

“It is truly important that we recognize our veterans..,” he said. “Each year we set apart this day to recognize veterans for their sacrifice..,”

Dowgielewicz went on to say that veterans service was beneficial to all Americans. 

Cindy Kirk, from the Tooele County Quilters Guild, presented around 20 veterans from the community with quilts made by the guild to thank them for their service.

 

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Latest posts by Ceilly Sutton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top