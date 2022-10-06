Tooele falls to Timpanogos on Senior Night

The Tooele Buffaloes football team sought to pick up its third win of the season during Senior Night on Friday.
Facing off against the 6-2 Timpanogos Timberwolves, the 2-6 Buffaloes knew they’d have their hands full though the game started closer than expected.
After both teams exchanged turnovers on downs, it was the Timberwolves who opened the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown pass to go ahead 7-0.
Tooele did manage to pick up yardage on its ensuing drive, but struggled to punch the ball into the end zone and committed another turnover on downs. This set up a vicious cycle for the Buffaloes during which the team would gain quality yardage, but ultimately fall short and remain off the scoreboard.
To make matters worse, the Timberwolves took advantage of the scoreless drives by tacking on another two touchdowns to pull ahead 21-0. Led by a touchdown run and touchdown reception, Luke Livingston was the culprit who helped the team distance itself from Tooele.
One of the bright spots for the Buffaloes was the team’s running game. Between running back Wesley Tso and Brock Thrall, Tooele picked up a good chunk of their yards on the ground and helped get the team in scoring position on several occasions.
Unfortunately for Tooele, the productive ground game was not enough and Timpanogos held on to their three-score lead heading into halftime.
Trailing 21-0 to start the third quarter, Tooele managed to get on the board and scored a touchdown thanks to Lucas Rydalch’s 30-yard rush into the end zone. Cutting the lead to 21-7, the Buffaloes’ ground game appeared to give the team a breath of new life.
Timpanogos didn’t waste time in knocking the wind back out of Tooele, picking up a long kickoff return to set up shop on Tooele’s 40-yard-line. After a first down pick up, the Timberwolves picked up yet another touchdown to extend the lead to 27-7.
Tooele responded with another quality drive, led by the efforts of Thrall to impose his will on Timpanogos defenders. The progress proved to be all for naught, as a penalty led to a long first down and was followed by an interception thrown by the Buffaloes.
Once again, Timpanogos capitalized on a Tooele turnover and padded their lead to bring the score to 34-7.
The remainder of the game saw Tooele struggle to score, and a late-game march down to the Timberwolves’ 23-yard line was as close as the team got to cutting into the lead. At the end of the game, the 34-7 lead held up to be the final score.
With the loss, Tooele’s record drops to 2-7 with its final game taking place Oct. 12. In the Wednesday matchup, the Buffaloes will host the Uintah Utes at 7 p.m.