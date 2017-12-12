Tooele family chosen for 40th Benefit Fund

As announced in last Thursday’s edition, Randy Rasmussen of Tooele and his three children are the chosen recipients of the 40th annual Tooele Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund.

Donations are arriving and will be accepted through Dec. 22. On that day, all donation proceeds and gifts will be presented to the family in time for Christmas.

Rasmussen, 56, is temporarily in a wheelchair with a broken ankle and broken fibula. He has an undiagnosed condition that causes his legs to give out without warning. He is unable to work, and has been raising Justice, 15, Christian, 12 and Tatyanna, 11, since his wife, Callie, passed away in 2015 from an accidental opioid overdose. She had suffered from chronic pain for years due to four herniated disks in both her neck and back.

To help readers with donation choices, a more detailed story on the family’s needs this Christmas will be published in Thursday’s edition.

Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers, businesses and organizations then donate cash or make other contributions. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.

Donations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah, 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s front office at 58 N. Main Street, Tooele.