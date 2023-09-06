Tooele filmmaker Dave Bresnahan has announced the showing of two films made in Tooele for the benefit of a charity that supports Veterans.

Both films are family friendly and suitable for all ages. They will be shown at Tooele High School Auditorium on Monday, September 11 beginning at 6 p.m. The films include “Forgotten”—previously known as Granpa’s Crazy?—and the just completed “Devil’s Men,” a true story of World War II.

Dave Bresnahan wrote and produced both films. He also directed “Devil’s Men, which has just completed post production.

Bresnahan also wrote the book “9-11: First Responders at Ground Zero.” He said he has a strong interest in honoring veterans and first responders and decided that the best day to do that is the anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001.

He said he plans to give away free copies of the ebook to everyone who attends, and some lucky attendees will receive autographed copies of his book as door prizes.

“Devil’s Men” is the true story of Sam Byrne, a ranch boy from Wyoming, who was drafted into World War II and wrote letters home telling of his experiences in the First Special Service Force, who were known to the Germans as the Black Devils. They are the men who liberated Rome in 1944. A trailer can be found at www.imdb.com/title/tt22465306/.

“Forgotten” tells the story of Gramps, who was lonely after the loss of his wife, so he tried some desperate actions to get attention from his family. But it backfired and they tried to take legal action to put him away. Gramps made some unlikely friends with teenage skateboarders who he thought were a “bad influence,” but he discovered he was wrong. A trailer can be found at at www.imdb.com/title/tt12267750/.

Admission is just $5 and includes both films. Veterans and first responders get in for free. The money will go to the Hope for Life Foundation which helps veterans and was created by Tooele County resident Blair Hope.

“I made the film to honor all veterans, but particularly those who come home and have to live with the horrors of war for the rest of their lives,” said Bresnahan. “First responders often have similar difficulties because of their traumatic experiences. I want to help a great cause and also give a night of fun to the veterans and first responders of our community and their families and friends.”

Each film is about an hour and a half long, and the first one will start at 6 p.m. Prizes will be given away during the brief intermission between films, according to Bresnahan.

“We are grateful to the many people from Tooele who had roles or worked as extras in these two films,” Bresnahan said. “We are grateful to the city and county for providing such great locations where we could film. Tooele is a marvelous place to make movies, and fortunately the mountains here look just like the ones in Italy where the battles we show in the film took place. All the actors, extras, and the crew of these films have been invited to come to this special night. We plan to honor them at the showing for the great work they did.”

Seating is limited, and a large number of people are expected to attend. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Go to www.eventbrite.com/manage/events/706425948027/tickets.