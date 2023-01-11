Tooele fire causes total loss

Cause under investigation ♦

A fire on the evening of Jan. 7 in a vacant structure in Tooele City caused a total loss.

The fire occurred around 7 p.m. at 770 W. Vine Street in three separate old army barracks that were pushed together at one time to act as a single house, according to Matt McCoy, Tooele City fire chief.

Smoke could be seen blocks away as the firefighters arrived and began to battle the blaze. Altogether, 30 firefighters from the Tooele City Fire Department were on scene.

“The fire had a very heavy fuel load,” McCoy said.

The fire was officially put out by 10 p.m. but crews stayed on the scene until after midnight mopping up and waiting for a fire investigator to arrive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Each of the structures were deemed a complete loss.

No injuries were reported and no other structures were harmed.