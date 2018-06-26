Tooele fire chief urges caution when using fireworks

The Tooele City Fire Department plans to celebrate Fourth of July like many Tooele County residents — getting together with family and friends, having a barbeque and lighting off some fireworks.

While fireworks and barbeque are linked with Independence Day, another reality for firefighters around the county is fire. Tooele City Fire Chief Rick Harrison said the department gathers on the holiday to share the day, but also be ready for 10 to 15 fire calls.

“It really works out good for the department to be here, because the Fourth of July is our busy time of the year,” Harrison said.

While it’s important to be safe when using fireworks any year, conditions this year are especially ripe for a significant fire, according to Harrison. A lack of precipitation over the winter and a wet early spring have combined for vegetation to grow quickly, but also dry out rapidly.

Harrison said the peak of the dry season is usually closer to July 24, but conditions are ahead of schedule this year.

“We’re already there,” he said. “We’re pretty much a month ahead of schedule.”

Residents should remember to follow local laws about discharging fireworks, including where and when they’re permitted, Harrison said.

In Tooele City, fireworks will be permitted in much of the downtown area. The borders for the firework approved area roughly follows 1000 West to the west and Droubay Road to the east.

The southern border of the firework area follows state Route 36, then Skyline Drive. The northern border is 2000 North west of SR-36, and approximately 1530 North until about 520 East, then to approximately 1480 North to Droubay Road.

Anyone who lives in the restricted area can use fireworks at Dow James and Elton parks, according to Harrison.

Firework sales begin on Sunday and run through July 25. Fireworks can be used from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 2 through July 5, and July 22 through July 25.

The hours fireworks can be discharged are extended to midnight on July 4 and July 24.

Harrison also said people using fireworks need to remember basic safety rules such as storing them in a cool, dry place, reading the directions on fireworks before lighting them, and always having an adult present.

Harrison also advised never pointing fireworks toward another person, keeping them away from dry grass, trees and other vegetation, and never experimenting or making your own fireworks. Anyone using fireworks should be careful not to put any body part over the firework when lighting it, stepping away from fireworks after they’re lit and to never attempt to relight a firework that doesn’t go off.

When you collect used fireworks, place them in a bucket of water to ensure they’re extinguished, Harrison said, to avoid the possibility of them relighting.

“It seems like every year we have a garbage can fire around midnight when fireworks get thrown away,” he said.

It’s also important to be respectful of the time limit on fireworks, as there are some people that continue to shoot off fireworks after hours, Harrison said.

“Have respect for your neighbors,” he said. “… We always have people lighting fireworks after midnight. And not only that, have respect for people’s pets.”

With so many people firing up their grill for the season, Harrison said it’s important to be safe when using them as well.

Harrison recommended keeping grills outdoors and away from decks, railings, eaves and overhanging branches. Residents should also keep children away from grills and keep the cooking surface clean of grease.

While it’s important to be aware of your surroundings when using fireworks or grills, Harrison said he hopes people can have fun on the holiday as well.

“We’re hoping everybody is safe and enjoys their Fourth of July,” he said.

For maps on fireworks restrictions in Tooele County, visit tooelecountysheriff.org on the Fire Warden page.