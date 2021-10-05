Tooele Fire Department mans open house on Saturday

Fire Prevention week Oct.3-9 ♦

It’s Fire Prevention week and the Tooele City Fire Department has jumped on board with an open house for community members.

The Tooele City Fire Department open house is on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Station #1, at 90 N. Main Street, behind Tooele City Hall.

According to the TCFD, the open house enables the community to come to the station, learn about fire safety, have a fun and up close experience with fire apparatuses and various tools, and to meet the fire department.

Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 3-9.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week national campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” works to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises — a beeping sound or a chirping sound – you must take action.

In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy. Fire safety education isn’t just for school children. Teenagers, adults, and the elderly are also at risk in fires, making it important for every member of the community to take some time during Fire Prevention Week to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.