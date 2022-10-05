Tooele Fire Department to hold open house 

Saturday, Oct. 8 at Main Street station ♦

The Tooele City Fire Department will hold an open house this weekend to teach about fire safety and prevention, and to introduce members of the community to firefighters.

The open house will take place at Station #1 located at 90 N. Main Street right next to the Tooele City Hall on Sat. Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will officially kick off fire prevention week, which runs from Oct. 9-15.

At the event, there will be free hot dogs and drinks, hands on demonstrations, and station tours, along with a firefighter meet and greet, air med, and fire engines and apparatuses.

“Fire prevention is something we have control over to potentially mitigate a life safety issue before it happens,” said Tooele City Fire Chief, Matt McCoy. “The best way to spread knowledge and share information is through these types of events. We would encourage the public to attend, learn, and ask questions.”