Tooele Food Bank gears up for holidays

Milk, eggs, and volunteers needed ♦

With the holiday season here, the Tooele Food Pantry has a few needs including food like milk and eggs — but the pantry’s needs are year-around, not just at holiday time, according to Christy Johnson, director of the Community Resource Center.

The pantry also needs volunteers throughout the year, Johnson said..

The food pantry is one part of the Tooele Community Resource Center, which is operated by a non-profit called Switchpoint that aims to help those experiencing homelessness and poverty.

The pantry gets food through the Utah Food Bank, community donations, and a grocery rescue program.

During the week, workers at the pantry pick up food from Lucky, Macey’s, and Walmart that the stores aren’t able to sell any longer.

Milk and eggs are always in low supply at the food pantry, according to Christy Johnson, director of the Community Resource Center.

“We usually don’t get eggs or dairy items from the grocery stores or from the Utah Food Bank,” Johnson said.

Those interested in donating these needed products can do so during business hours.

Milk and eggs donated must be purchased from a store and not from a personal farm, according to Johnson.

The pantry has recently seen an increase in the number of families served.

“One day, we saw 62 families,” Johnson said. “We have been extremely busy. We want people to feel welcome.”

Since the beginning of January, the pantry has completed over 5,400 food orders.

Each month, the food pantry provides 500 lunches to unsheltered individuals.

“In the lunches, we have one can of ravioli, chili, or beef stew,” Johnson explained. “Those types of items are high in protein. We also give out granola bars for lunch.”

The pantry could use can openers to give out with the lunches.

The holiday season is just like the rest of the year at the food pantry, because food is needed during the whole year, according to Johnson.

There is a lot of work to be done at the food pantry.

“People love to volunteer at the pantry during the holidays but we need help year ’round… Those who want to help shouldn’t limit sharing their time just to the holiday season. If they could share some time in January, February, or March, that would be good, because we have hardly any people during that time,” Johnson said.

Those interested in volunteering at the food pantry can visit tooelecrc.org. They can choose which days they are able to help.

The Community Resource Center has logged over 14,000 hours of donated time since they began their operation in July 2020.

Those who need to complete community or court ordered service can do so at the food pantry or one of the other programs that the Community Resource Center offers.

“A lot of people who have completed their court ordered service decide that they liked it and they want to come back and keep helping. We have some individuals who have logged over 1,000 hours,” Johnson said.

Johnson wants to thank the volunteers, business and school partners, and the community for their donations.

“We are so grateful for all of them,” Johnson said.

The food pantry, at 34. S. Main Street in Tooele City, with parking and entry in the back side, is open Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Wednesdays they are open until 6:30 p.m. Individuals in need of food can visit once a week.