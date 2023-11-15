The Tooele Food Bank anticipates increased needs for food as the holidays approach.

As Christy Johnson, Community Resource Center director, showed the Transcript around the food bank facility, she said the food bank was in need of milk, eggs, and meat.

The food bank, a part of the Tooele Community Resource Center, receives food from the Utah Food Bank, grocery donations, community drives, and other donations.

Because they are reliant on volunteer donations, they are unable to choose what they receive, causing them to often run low on certain items and distribute some odd combinations of food at times — because that’s what they have.

“We get an abundance of cereal or chips, which are good for our sack lunch program, but protein is needed,” Johnson said.

The Tooele Food Bank serves over 500 families every month. Those families come from every community in Tooele County. Some families come from Wendover, Dugway, and Ibapah to visit the pantry, because it services the whole county.

“No one leaves the pantry without food,” Johnson explained. “Everyone in the county is welcome to get food or hygiene items.”

Many of those visiting the pantry are senior citizens.

“They’re on a fixed income and the cost of living has gone up,” Johnson said.

Rising inflation has affected the food pantry.

“We are seeing more people coming to the food bank and individuals who were receiving SNAP benefits have had their benefits cut,” Johnson said.

Along with food, the pantry gives out hygiene items including shampoo, body wash, diapers for babies and older adults, and women’s menstrual products.

Those visiting the pantry are able to visit two times a month.

To donate to the food bank, please visit during operational hours of 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Glass donations aren’t accepted at the food bank.

The Community Resource Center relies on volunteers to keep the food pantry running. They are also looking for volunteers at their thrift store.

To volunteer visit the food bank at 38 S. Main Street, call them at 435-566-0224, or email Johnson at christyj@switchpointcrc.org.

The Tooele Food Bank is the fifth busiest in the state, according to Johnson.