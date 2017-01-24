Tooele football coach resigns amid inquiry

Tooele head football coach Kyle Brady has resigned amid an investigation being conducted by the Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission.

Tooele County School District spokesperson Marie Denson said Brady resigned his coaching and teaching positions at Tooele High School on Friday for personal reasons.

Denson confirmed in a phone call Monday that Brady is under investigation by UPPAC for an alleged “boundary violation” of “inappropriate communication” with a female student.

Denson said the student was 18 at the time of the alleged incident, which occurred in 2015 and has since “resurfaced.” She declined to give details. Denson said the student has since graduated and would not release the student’s name because she did not know it. Denson said the alleged incident did not occur on school property.

Tooele City Police Cpl. Tanya Turnbow said her department has looked into the investigation and will not comment since no laws were found to be broken.

Brady said he’s trying to rebuild trust by coming forth and resigning.

“Just time to make amends, I guess. I’ve got to try to make myself better, make my family trust me again and do what I can,” he said. “I’m human and I make mistakes too. People can judge and say stuff … I made a mistake and I’m trying to rectify the mistake, and I apologize for it.”

Brady took over the head coaching duties of the Tooele High football team before the 2011 season. The Buffaloes went 0-10 that season, but increased the win total every year until the Buffaloes went to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs in 2015 with a 9-4 record. The team went 9-2 during the 2016 season.

Brady said he will continue to support the football team.

“I have a lot of respect for Tooele,” he said. “I think there’s great people here and great opportunities for people here. I look forward to watching the football program continue to grow and get better.”

Utah State Board of Education Rule 277-516-7 requires a local superintendent to notify the UPPAC if an educator is determined by the local education agency to have engaged in unprofessional conduct.

“If the Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission comes back and says the investigation is cleared, we would love to have Kyle back,” Denson said. “He was a great addition to Tooele High School.”

Staff Writer Steve Howe contributed to this report.