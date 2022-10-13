Tooele football falls to Uintah in season finale

Facing off against the Uintah Utes football team on the road, the Tooele Buffaloes played their final game of the regular season Wednesday night.
The Utes got on the board first after completing a 3-yard rushing touchdown to go up 7-0.
Tooele responded on its next drive, when quarterback Kaden Dean threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to put the Buffaloes on the board. A failed two-point conversion kept Uintah ahead, however, as the score stood at 7-6. Both teams carried the score into the second quarter.
Uintah held the Buffaloes scoreless in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns of their own to pull ahead 21-6 heading into the half.
The third quarter was quiet, as neither team registered a point and each team traded three-and-out possessions. It wasn’t until early in the fourth that either team scored, when Tooele’s Liandro Herrera drove in an 18-yard rushing touchdown to bring the Buffaloes within eight points.
Uintah halted any comeback chances over the remaining 10 minutes of the game, tacking on seven more points to go ahead 28-13 and preventing Tooele from crossing into the end zone for the rest of the game. The final score was 28-13 and the game marked the end of Tooele’s season.
With a record of 2-8, the Buffaloes failed to place in the top-24 teams in the 5A region and will not be participating in the state tournament.