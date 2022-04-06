Tooele gets Thirst

First Thirst in county now open ♦

Another soda shop has opened in Tooele City, but along with mixed drinks there is popcorn, pretzel bites, beignets, a car wash and a dog wash.

“Thirst Happy Drinks and Treats” opened on March 12 at 2276 North 400 East at the Pit Stop Car Wash location.

“This property really caught my eye,” said Ethan Cisneros, owner of Thirst. “It looks like a miniature Disney Land or at least I envisioned it being that way… I also really love Tooele and when I announced that I was thinking about doing this, the people out here just started going crazy.”

Each day, beignets and soft pretzels are made from scratch at the location.

Mixed drinks are made with Coke and Pepsi products, as well as lemonade and iced tea.

Ironically, Cisneros doesn’t like soda, but he said his favorite drink is “The Fresh Prince,” which is a lemonade and strawberry lemonade mixed with fresh berries, lemon and lime.

His favorite snack on the menu are the soft pretzels.

Last weekend, the “Thirsty Wash” car wash opened.

“Just like our drive-thru, we wanted it to be an experience,” Cisneros said, speaking about the wash. “We have revamped it and it’s super fun to go through.”

Typical car washes are $7 but if you go through the drive-thru, you get $2 off of a wash.

There is also a membership for $30 a month where individuals can visit the car wash as much as they want and receive 5% off drinks or snacks.

The car wash has car vacuums and a dog wash.

The dog wash includes different shampoos, conditioners, and pressures to wash a dog, according to Cisneros.

“It’s fun and you can choose a character to narrate the wash,” he said. “It’s definitely an experience for your dog.”

The dog wash is $10.

So far, business has been great for Thirst.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with support from Tooele,” Cisneros said. “It’s been unreal and exceeded our expectations. This location is honestly our busiest store right now. We are just so grateful.”

Prior to owning four locations of Thirst in the Salt Lake Valley and the one in Tooele, 24-year-old Cisneros ran a shaved ice business.

From there, the idea of Thirst was born.

“My idea for Thirst originated as being a version of a soda shop, like a Swig or Fizz, but over the past five years, it has really evolved into a lot more than that in not only terms of the menu, but also the experience we are trying to go for,” Cisneros said.

When Cisneros was 19, the first Thirst location opened in downtown Salt Lake City.

In the future, Cisneros wants to open more locations, perhaps all over the world.

“We just want to grow one community at a time and really perfect the experience,” he said.

The drive-thru at Thirst is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and it is currently closed on Sunday.

The dog is open the same hours as the drive-thru.

The car wash is open each day at the same time as the drive-thru, but closes each day at dark.