Tooele girls basketball defeats Hillcrest, snaps losing streak

After dropping their last six contests, five of which were double-digit losses, the Tooele High girls basketball team got back into the win column and beat Hillcrest High Wednesday night.

The last time these two teams met, which was the game that preceded Tooele’s losing stretch, the Buffaloes handily won over the Huskies by a 48-27 score.

Wednesday’s game had a similar vibe as the past game, with Hillcrest struggling to put up points in the first half. The Buffaloes warmed up as the game moved along, putting up 34 points to Hillcrest’s 15.

Scrappy play and tight defense by Tooele forced a number of turnovers and limited Hillcrest’s second-chance opportunities. Not only were the Buffaloes dominant under the basket, the Huskies had problems with stringing together points and started to let the game slip away in the second half.

Taking advantage of Hillcrest’s offensive woes, Tooele began padding their stats in the third quarter and led by as many as 26 points. Not content to merely hold the Huskies at bay, the Buffaloes refused to let their collective foot off the gas as the game rolled along as they held a 48-24 advantage after three quarters.

In the fourth both teams struggled to hit their shots, but that didn’t stop Tooele from forcing the issue. Despite being outscored 8-7 in the final frame, the Buffaloes fended off Hillcrest and ultimately won the game 55-32.

The victory brings Tooele’s record to 4-14 as the team shifts to its last two games of the season. The Buffaloes head out to play Cottonwood on Friday, where they will look to pull off a win against the No.1-ranked Colts. Then next Wednesday, Tooele returns home to host the Payson Lions in the season finale.