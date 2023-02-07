Tooele girls grab second in Region VII competition

Tooele High girl swimmers missed bringing home a fourth consecutive Region trophy by a cat’s whisker Saturday.

The Buffs finished with 294 points, to Payson’s 309. Stansbury finished third, followed by Uintah, Cottonwood, Cedar Valley, and Hillcrest.

“In a meet where you have seven strong teams and 16 places score, every race makes a difference,” coach Holly Tate said. “I am so proud of all our girls, with nearly all of them hitting their best times of their careers.”

Ava Leonelli, Lauren von Niederhausern, and Haven Saling, lead the Tooele contingency.

Sprinter Von Niederhausern broke the 1-minute barrier in the 100 freestyle to finish third and picked up fifth in the 50 freestyle.

Leonelli, only a junior, grabbed a bronze medal in the backstroke and earned fifth in the 100 freestyle.

Haven Saling, also an 11th grader, sprinted to third in the 100 butterfly and followed that up with a fifth place in the breast stroke.

Senior Kate Walker’s second place performance in the 200 freestyle proved to be the top individual finish for the Buffs.

Junior Maddie Nicholson grabbed third place honors in the breast stroke.

Leonelli, Nicholson, Saling, and von Niederhausern combined their talents to drop nearly six seconds in the medley relay for third place honors.

Isabelle Lay and Amelia Farris joined Saling and Walker in the 200 freestyle relay, dropping nearly three seconds from their previous fastest time for third place medals.

Lay, Leonelli, Walker, and von Niederhausern dropped 10 seconds off their earlier best to finish fifth in a crowded 400 freestyle relay crowd.

Lay turned in outstanding performances, just missing the medal stand with two seventh places in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

Freshman Farris left Heber City with fifth and sixth place medals draped around her neck from the 200 freestyle and backstroke.

Captain Sydnee Sherwood and Makenzie Justesen also added valuable points for Tooele. Sherwood scored in 10th the 200 freestyle and ninth in the backstroke while fellow senior Justesen nailed her best time in the 500 freestyle for 10th.

Ammany Elmer showed she will be a force to be reckoned with as the freshman finished 12th in the backstroke.

Other Tooele team members include ninth graders Joell Beard, Kaela Kubicek, and Akela Brito, all who hit their best times and made massive improvements during their first year of competitive swimming.