Tooele girls win Region 7 swim crown

The Tooele girls swim team won a third-consecutive region championship Saturday at Wasatch Aquatic Center in Heber City.

The Buffaloes edged out Cottonwood 310-306 to win the 5A Region 7 crown. Stansbury’s girls placed sixth with 194 points. Uintah finished third at 299, Cedar Valley fourth at 279, Payson fifth at 220 and Hillcrest seventh at 137.

Stansbury’s boys placed fifth with 245 points and Tooele boys placed sixth at 197.

Uintah won the boys title with 332 points followed by Cottonwood second at 305.5, Payson third at 300, Hillcrest fourth at 289.5, and Cedar Valley seventh at 187.

Combined team scores placed Tooele fourth with 507 points, and Stansbury sixth at 439.

The 5A State Swim meet is set for Feb. 18-19 at BYU.

Region 7 Results

Event 1 – Women 200 yard medley relay

Tooele (fourth) – Sydney Sherwood, Magdaly Ovando, Maddie Nicholson, Petra Anderson

Stansbury (seventh) – Nathadria Wulf, Kara Hullinger, Katelyn Nielson, Jaide Florence

Event 2 – Men 200 yard medley relay

Stansbury (fourth) – Wyatt Barry, Isaac Adair, Adrian Hinton, Cameron Reynolds

Tooele (seventh) – Parker Davis, Morgan McEntire, Christian Zamora, Bennett Delaney

Event 3 – Women 200 yard free

Tooele’s Kate Walker third; Tooele’s Isabelle Lay fifth; Stansbury’s Jaide Florence ninth; Tooele’s Maddie Nicholson 12th; Tooele’s Petra Anderson 13th; Stansbury’s Makenna Jones 16th

Event 4 – Men 200 yard free

Tooele’s Garret Pearson fifth; Tooele’s Liam Seals eighth; Stansbury’s Jonah Jensen ninth; Tooele’s Aiden Adams 16th; Tooele’s Christian Zamora 18th; Tooele’s Nathaniel Cramer 21st

Event 5 – Women 200 yard IM

Tooele’s Lauren von Niederhäusern second; Stansbury’s Jane Dubrouski sixth; Stansbury’s Samantha Jeppson eighth; Tooele’s Sydnee Sherwood ninth; Stansbury’s Nathadria Wulf 12th

Event 6 – Men 200 yard IM

Stansbury’s Cameron Reynolds ninth; Tooele’s Morgan McEntire 12th; Stansbury’s Austin Timmreck 16th

Event 7 – Women 50 free

Tooele’s Lachele Coombs sixth; Stansbury’s Emily Austin 24th; Stanbury’s Nora Carman 29th; Tooele’s Mackenzie Justesen 31st

Event 8 – Men 50 yard free

Stanbury’s Wyatt Barry second; Tooele’s Jaxon Day seventh; Tooele’s Ryan Beard 10th; Tooele’s Kaden Martin 15th

Event 9 – Women 100 yard fly

Stansbury’s Katelyn Taylor second; Stansbury’s Kara Hullinger third; Tooele’s Magdaly Ovando seventh

Event 10 – Men 100 yard fly

Stansbury’s Isaac Adair fifth; Tooele’s Jaxon Day 10th; Stansbury’s Chase Barrow 13th; Tooele’s Bennett Delaney 17th

Event 11 – Women 100 yard free

Tooele’s von Niederhausern fourth; Tooele’s Ava Leonelli ninth; Tooele’s Lay 11th; Tooele’s Haven Saling 12th; Stansbury’s Emily Austin 23rd

Event 12 – Men 100 yard free

Stansbury’s Hinton sixth; Tooele’s Beard seventh; Stansbury’s Gavyn Tashro 13th; Stansbury’s Chace Allen 14th; Tooele’s Kaden Martin 15th; Stanbury’s Logan Gillis 16th; Stansbury’s Chase Barrow 19th

Event 13- Women 500 yard free

Tooele’s Lachele Coombs fourth; Stansbury’s Florence fifth; Stansbury’s Jones eighth

Event 14 – Men 500 yard free

Tooele’s Garret Pearson second; Tooele’s Seals sixth; Tooele’s Adams 10th; Stansbury’s Braxton Johnson 13th; Stanbury’s Luke Barry 14th; Stansbury’s Timmreck 16th

Event 15 – Women 200 yard free relay

Tooele (fourth) von Niederhausern, Saling, Walker, Coombs; Stansbury’s (seventh) Elizabeth Jones, Dubrouski, Wulf, Hullinger

Event 16 – Men 200 yard free relay

Stansbury (second) Barry, Hinton, Reynolds, Adair; Tooele (sixth) Beard, Seals, Pearson, Day

Event 17 – Women 100 yard back

Stansbury’s Katelyn Taylor second; Tooele’s Kate Walker third; Tooele’s Leonelli fourth; Stansbury’s Hullinger fifth; Stansbury’s Dubrouski ninth; Tooele’s Sherwood 10th; Stansbury’s Jeppson 13th; Tooele’s Justesen 15th

Event 18 – Men 100 yard back

Stansbury’s Adair third; Stansbury’s Wyatt fourth; Stansbury’s Jonah Jensen ninth; Stansbury’s Allen 15th; Tooele’s McEntire 17th; Tooele’s Parker Davis 18th; Stansbury’s Carter Womack 21st; Stanbury’s Tashro 23rd; Stansbury’s Gordon 24th

Event 19 – Women 100 yard breast

Tooele’s Nicholson fourth; Tooele’s Petra Anderson sixth; Tooele’s Saling seventh; Stansbury’s Nora Carman 14th; Stansbury’s Nielson 15th

Event 20 – Men 100 yard breast

Stansbury’s Hinton fifth; Stansbury’s Reynolds eighth; Tooele’s Zamora 14th; Tooele’s Cramer 18th; Tooele’s Bullock 21st

Event 21 – Women 400 yard free relay

Tooele (second) Coombs, Saling, Walker, von Niederhäusern;

Event 22 – Men 400 yard free relay

Tooele (fourth) Beard, Seals, Day, Pearson