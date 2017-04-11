Tooele GOP picks new party leaders

New officers include youngest party officer ever, says new chairwoman ♦

Last year, Hillary Clinton was the first woman to be nominated by the Democratic Party to run for president. This year, Tooele County’s Republican Party selected all women to its leadership.

Holly Crowley Rabanne was elected as chairwoman of the Tooele County Republican Party at the GOP’s organizing convention Thursday night at the Community Learning Center in Tooele City.

Thirty-three of the 120 Tooele County Republican Party delegates turned out for the party’s biennial organizing convention.

Rabanne beat her opponent, Curtis Beckstrom, 17-16, and Berna Sloan defeated Gordon Beals for party secretary with the vote count of 18 to 15.

Crystal Hovey and Kendra Putter were elected by acclamation to the offices of vice chairwoman and treasurer, respectively. They were the only nominees for the offices.

Rabanne, who lives in Stansbury Park, first got involved in politics after the Obama/Romney presidential election.

“I had enough,” she said. “Our business went bankrupt overnight.”

Rabanne became a state delegate to the Republican Party state convention from Tooele County.

“I was involved with vetting candidates like Mike Lee, Orrin Hatch and Chris Stewart,” she said.

In 2015, Rabanne was one of two organizers of the Miss Tooele County Pageant.

While working on the pageant, Rabanne said she became familiar with the county’s budget process.

“At one point the budget had a $2 million deficit,” she said. “Two weeks later it was balanced.”

Wanting to share the county commissioners’ accomplishments and encourage public input, Rabanne organized town hall meetings across the county for the county commission and other county elected officers.

The meetings were held in the first quarter of 2016.

Following the town hall meetings, Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne asked Rabanne to be his campaign manager for the 2016 election, she said.

As the county Republican Party chairwoman, Rabanne wants to continue the town hall meetings, under auspices of the Republican Party.

“I think it is important to get our elected officials in front of the voters,” she said. “It is good to share their hard work with the public and for them to be accountable to the public. Transparency is a key to successful government.”

Rabanne also wants to help the county Republican Party grow.

“We have a lot of independent registered voters in Tooele County,” she said. “Many of them agree with the conservative values of the party. I want to reach out to them and encourage them to join the party and feel welcome.”

Rabanne also said her vision for the next two-years includes getting the county Republican Party involved in local causes like suicide prevention and battling the opioid epidemic.

Putter, who is 19 years old, is the youngest Tooele County Republican Party officer in the party’s history, according to Rabanne.

A political science student at the University of Utah, Putter said past Tooele County Republican Party Chairman Trent Stirling suggested running for a party office would be a good way to get a foot in the door of local politics.

“Getting involved in politics is what I want to do,” Putter said. “As treasurer, I can help out the chair and vice chair while keeping track of the money.”

Putter said her future may involve running for public office or continued service in the Republican Party.

“I don’t know for sure what’s in my future,” she said. “Right now, I plan to serve my county and the Republican Party.”

The Tooele County Republican delegates also elected Shawn Milne and Kim Halliday as State Central Committee members at their Thursday meeting.

The Republican Party officers elected Thursday will serve a two-year term that will expire upon the election of their successors at the 2019 Tooele County Republican Party Organizing Convention.