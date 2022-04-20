Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Chuck Lawrence takes a look at the plaque that was mounted below the buffalo head that he arranged to be donated to Tooele High School.
  • The bison was mounted above the door in the upstairs hallway above the commons area. Bryton Lawrence; Tyler Lawrence; Chuck Lawrence; Ed Hansen, Indie Hansen, Dirk Bawden, Zeb Hansen, with Big Stuff Taxidermy; Aaron Jarnagin, principal Tooele High School. Not pictured; Bryson and Brett Kennison, Big Stuff Taxidermy.

April 20, 2022
Tooele graduate brings mascot to his alma mater

Bison now hangs in school’s hallway 

When a bull bison was found with a broken leg in the Henry Mountains in south central Utah Department of Wildlife Resources Southeastern Region Conservation Officer Chuck Lawrence arranged to have the large animal removed from the mountains and donated to Tooele High School — the home of the buffalo.

The bison had broken leg in a fight with another bison during the rut and was euthanized.

Lawrence, a 2004 graduate of Tooele High School, worked with his colleagues in the DWR, fellow hunters in the Dedicated Hunter Program, his brothers — Bryton and Tyler, and Big Stuff Taxidermy of Tooele City. 

With their donations of time, labor and money, the bison’s head was mounted and then hung at Tooele High School on Friday morning.

Tooele High School, which opened in 1913, changed their mascot from “the Smelterites” to the “White Buffalo” around 1936. The mascot Smelterites was being used by a high school in Murray at the time.

While the mounted animal is technically a bison, the American buffalo is commonly referred to as a buffalo. The white buffalo is extremely rare. The National Bison Association estimates they occur approximately in one out of every 10 million births.

Lawrence said he loved the opportunity to give back to his school.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

