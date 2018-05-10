Tooele hair salons raise money for autism center scholarships

Companies and individuals donated more than $37,000 for scholarships to the Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning during Autism Awareness Month in April, according to a health official.

The Pingree center in Salt Lake City provides autism programs for about 160 students, and is a division of Valley Behavioral Health, which has an office in Tooele. Students from four families in Tooele County attend the school.

“We just had a meeting two weeks ago in Tooele County and organized a steering committee to do more autism services in the county,” said Dr. Julia Hood, chief clinical officer at Valley Behavioral Health.

Mat Jackson, special education director at Tooele County School District, said the latest numbers from Dec. 1, 2016 showed there were 108 students ages 6-21 with autism in the district. He said statistics showed 5,696 students with autism in Utah.

A portion of the funds raised came from 16 hair salons along the Wasatch Front, including Remedies Salon and Shear Pleasure in Tooele. Both salons sold blue hair extensions and blue wristbands for $10 each.

“We did quite a few blue extensions and it was a lot of fun,” said Remedies Salon owner Kimberly Smart. “The fundraiser just ended, and they are supposed to pick up the money this week. The salon was expected to count the money it received on Thursday.”

Shear Pleasure owner Amy Paulick said her shop didn’t do a lot of blue hair extensions, but she plans to participate again next year.

“All the money raised will go to our scholarship fund so more children with autism can get the help they need,” said Stefani Lazar, events manager at Valley Behavioral Health.

“Several companies hosted “Do Your Blue” booths for a day and helped raise thousands of dollars with several of the companies offering a corporate match,” Lazar said.

She said Rocky Mountain Power lit up its Salt Lake City building in blue every night during April. Coffee shops added blue glitter to their lattes to Blue their Brew.

“Treatment is expensive. We’re always looking for donations for scholarships. People can always donate on our website,” Hood said. The address is carmenbpingree.com.

The center specializes in the comprehensive treatment, education and related services for children with autism and their families.

Programs are available for preschool, elementary and adolescent ages. Home services also are available.

“Autism is related to brain development and develops in early childhood,” Hood said. “The disorder affects every individual so differently. If you’ve met one child with autism, you’ve met one child with autism. A child with autism spectrum disorder may have problems with social interaction. Some are non-verbal and others are verbal, but struggle with pragmatic language.”

She said another symptom is repetitive movements such as spinning or hand flapping.

Hood said data shows that 1-in-58 children in Utah are affected by autism compared to 1-in- 68 nationally.

“In Utah there is a big push to have children screened for autism at 18-24 months instead of later,” Hood said. “It helps if a child can get intensive early intervention. It cuts the cost of treatment by a third.

“Our program looks and acts like a school,” she added. “We mimic a public school so students can make the transition and know what they will experience in the future.”

She said the oldest person at the school is 20.

The Pingree Autism Center includes 16 classrooms with 10 children in a class. Hood said each class includes a full-time teacher, one full-time aide and between one-to-three volunteers.

She said the autism program started in the late 1970s as part of another program and there was one class for kids with autism.

Hood said the current center, at 780 S. Guardsman Way in Salt Lake City, opened in 2002.

For more information call, 801-581-0194 or chat online at carmenbpingree.com.