Tooele High announces new football coach

Tooele High School is excited to announce the hiring of B.J. Hunter as their next Head Football Coach. Coach Hunter has been at Tooele High School since 2005. He has coached 25 seasons of varsity football. In his 25 seasons, Coach Hunter was the head coach at Granite high school for three seasons, spent eight seasons as the varsity defensive coordinator, and another eight seasons as the varsity offensive coordinator. Some of his coaching highlights include being the Defensive Coordinator for the 1998 State Champion and nationally ranked Olympus Titans. He was also the Offensive Coordinator for the 2016 Tooele Buffaloes that ended the regular season ranked 4th in the nation in rushing offense with 4,216 yards (which was also the 11th most ever in a season in the history of Utah high school football at the time).

Coach Hunter will be introduced as Tooele’s Head Football Coach next Wednesday, February 23rd, at 6:00 PM in the THS Commons at the Meet the Coach Night.