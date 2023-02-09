Tooele High faculty fill roles in “Inspector Incognito and The Kansas City Kid”

“Inspector Incognito and The Kansas City Kid” opens on the stage at Tooele High School’s auditorium on Thursday night with a cast that might be more twisted than the plot itself.

Set in Arizona Territory in the 1880s, “Inspector Incognito and The Kansas City Kid” is the story of a Boston businessman who has hired the bumbling Mayor Oates of Tumbleweed to develop the town. However, instead of spending the businessman’s money wisely, Oates and his family have been pocketing it.

The Oates family has filled all the local positions in town themselves — sheriff, doctor, schoolmarm — and they are totally incompetent! And the town hall they were supposed to build? Nothing but a hole in the ground.

Professor Burns comes to town just after the family receives word that an inspector from Boston is on his way to see how the town is developing. In a panic, they mistake Burns for the inspector, and Burns is only too happy to take full advantage of their mistake. Glitzy cardshark Lily de Lilac and Burns have the flustered relatives tripping over themselves with hysterical bribery attempts. And then the real detective shows up.

“Inspector Incognito and The Kansas City Kid” is a hilarious farce written by the prolific American playwright Tim Kelly. Kelly has over 350 plays in print. The music for the show includes songs like “We’d Do Anything For You,” “Liar, Liar, Liar!” and “Tumbleweeds,” by Stephen Murray, who holds a doctorate in music arts from Boston University.

The cast for this Tooele High School Theatre production come from the THS faculty.

Emily Henwood, assistant theater coach at THS, directs the show with Terry McGovern, THS theater teacher and director.

The show opens on Thursday, Sept. 9 and will also run on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Monday, Sept. 13. All shows are at 7 p.m. It runs for about 90 minutes.

Tickets are available at onthestage.tickets/tooele-high-school for $7.