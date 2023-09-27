“Forever and Forever in Tooele” Recollections of life in the 50s ♦

The majority of the class of 1958 walked the ramps and attended Tooele Central School in the fall of 1946 until spring of 1952. Some of our classmates in elementary school attended classes and ate hot lunches in a building called the annex. The annex was located where the new city library is now located.

The old, old outdoor swimming pool was located where the city park pavilion is now located. The new swimming pool, high school gym and industrial arts building were completed while we were in elementary school.

Our parents were financially conservative, or poor, having lived through the Great Depression and World War II. The two main employers in the county for our parents were the Tooele Ordnance Depot and the Tooele Smelter.

A train, the Tooele Valley Railroad, went up Vine Street every morning and down Vine Street every evening. It carried materials, ore and workers between the Tooele Smelter and Warner Station, near the Union Pacific Railroad Station. It put out black smoke all over the city that our mothers despised.

We walked everywhere, all over town by ourselves; no worries, no concerns. Many families did not have cars.

We attended the old Tooele Junior High School in the fall of 1952 until the spring of 1954. The big trees that are in the city park were first planted. A brand new Tooele High School was under construction in 1953 through the spring of 1954.

We were the first class to be in the junior high for only two years. We are probably the only class that never had a junior high graduation. The ninth graders got a graduation when we were eighth graders in the spring of 1954. Then both classes started classes in the new Tooele High School in the fall of 1954.

We attended the brand new high school from the fall of 1954 until the spring of 1958. We were the first freshman class in the new four-year high school. Tooele High School became a Class A school and we began playing the big schools in Utah.

We were teenages, 13 through 18, in the fantastic fifties. Life was great! Our cars were leaded, lowered and loud. We loved to drag Main Street with our friends. We loved our music and we could understand the words in the songs.