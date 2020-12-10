Tooele High School goes online for 3rd time

4 online days added before winter break ♦

Parents of Tooele High School students were informed Thursday afternoon that Tooele High school will once again move to all online learning as a result of total COVID-19 positive cases at the school.

As of 3 p,.m. today the school district’s website shows 21 positive cases at Tooele High School, which exceeds the state standards of 1% of the student body, according to Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.

“We are doing our best to keep students in school while following all the guidelines we have been given,” said Rogers.

Tooele High School will hold all classes online on Dec. 14-17. Friday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 19 were already designated as online instruction days. The winter break starts after school is out on Dec. 18.

UHSAA events held during the winter break will proceed under UHSAA guidelines. Staff has been asked to reschedule non-UHSAA activities, according to Rogers.

The school district and schools have been monitoring their positive cases closely, especially at the high schools, which are now participating in the Utah High School Activity Association’s “test to play” mandate.

The school district is conducting rapid tests for high school athletes every two weeks. They test half the athletes one week and half another week, according to Rogers.

The schools have just finished the first full two weeks tests, he said.

As a result of the tests for athletes, Tooele High School exceeded their threshold of positive cases at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Tooele High School’s principal followed protocol and sent a notice to parents announcing the switch to online learning.

With new state and Center for Disease Control guidelines, the school online period would be for 10 days, instead of 14, but with the winter break and Fridays already being designated as online learning days, students will only have four additional days of online learning.

Other recent changes to guidelines students who come into close contact for more than 15 minutes with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 are no longer required to quarantine if masks were worn during the contact time. Instead they may stay in school and be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Tests in some of the state’s larger school districts showed that between 1% and 1.5% of students quarantined for close contact were testing positive for the virus in the 14 day quarantine period.

The CDC also recently lowered their recommended quarantine period from 14 day to 10 days. School guidelines in Utah allow the quarantine to end at seven days, with a negative test and follow up monitoring for symptoms.

“We’re doing our best to follow the guidelines that have been set for us,” Rogers said.

THS switched to online learning for a 14-day period in October that ended on Oct. 26. They were also in an online mode from Nov. 17 to Nov. 30.

tgillie@tooeletranscript.com